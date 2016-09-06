(Corrects spelling of Barkindo in first paragraph)

Sept 6 A meeting between OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo and Iran's oil minister to discuss global oil market conditions and crude prices has started in Tehran, the ministry's official website reported on Tuesday.

"The meeting between the OPEC official and Minister (Bijan Namdar) Zanganeh started a few minutes ago. Barkindo arrived in Tehran on Monday night," SHANA said.

