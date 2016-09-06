Sept 6 Iran supports an oil price of $50-60 per barrel and any measure to stabilise the market, state TV quoted Iran's oil minister as saying on Tuesday.

"Iran wants a stable market and therefore any measure that helps the stabilisation of the oil market is supported by Iran," Bijan Zanganeh said after a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo in Tehran.

"We support oil prices between $50 and $60 per barrel," he said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)