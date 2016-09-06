Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Sept 6 Iran supports an oil price of $50-60 per barrel and any measure to stabilise the market, state TV quoted Iran's oil minister as saying on Tuesday.
"Iran wants a stable market and therefore any measure that helps the stabilisation of the oil market is supported by Iran," Bijan Zanganeh said after a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo in Tehran.
"We support oil prices between $50 and $60 per barrel," he said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.