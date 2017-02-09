(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 9 OPEC members have reportedly
achieved a high level of compliance with the production cuts
announced in November but their efforts to ramp up output ahead
of the accord have left the market with a nasty hangover from
2016.
Compliance has been estimated at between 80 percent and 100
percent by the major reporting agencies, as deeper cuts by Saudi
Arabia and some of its allies make up for poorer compliance by
other members.
OPEC delivered 82 percent of its promised cut of 1.17
million barrels per day in January according to Reuters, but as
much as 98 percent according to Argus (http:/tmsnrt.rs/2k7eIIy).
The problem is that many OPEC and non-OPEC countries ramped
up production during the second half of 2016, especially during
the final three months of the year before the agreement came
into force.
Prior production increases have raised stocks and pushed
back the time horizon for market rebalancing ("OPEC plays
chicken game while oil prices fall", Reuters, Nov. 11)
.
Some of the extra oil produced between October and December
is now arriving in the United States given voyaging times from
the Middle East Gulf to the eastern United States ranging from
30-60 days.
U.S. crude imports have been trending higher since November,
according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Four-week average imports have climbed from 7.7 million
barrels per day at the end of October to 8.4 million barrels per
day at the end of January (tmsnrt.rs/2kw2ebR).
Imports accelerated to almost 9.4 million barrels per day in
the week ending on Feb. 3, the fastest rate since September 2012
(tmsnrt.rs/2kvYMhv).
Imports have helped keep reported U.S. crude stockpiles high
which has arrested the upward trend in oil prices and calendar
spreads.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose by almost 29 million barrels
during the first 34 days of 2017 compared with a 10-year average
increase of less than 13 million barrels (tmsnrt.rs/2kqt9Dn).
If OPEC can maintain a high level of compliance, U.S. crude
imports should start to decline within the next 3-4 weeks as the
last of the extra tankers arrive and unload and the cutbacks
start to bite.
But OPEC's overproduction at the end of 2016 has delayed the
eventual draw down in crude stocks and made the task of
rebalancing harder.
OPEC will almost certainly need to extend its current
six-month production accord if the organisation wants to push
the crude market into a deficit in the second half of 2017 and
eliminate excess inventories.
