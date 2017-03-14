(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2mnwWS9
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2njjPXm
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2mnlXIG
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 14 Global oil markets are
gradually rebalancing, but progress has been slower and more
uneven than the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and bullish hedge funds expected.
OPEC as well as most commentators, crude traders and hedge
funds have assumed the rebalancing of the oil market will be
accompanied by a shift from contango towards backwardation in
oil futures prices.
Officials at the producer group have focused on the shift to
backwardation as a key indicator of whether their policies are
working.
Hedge funds and physical traders appear to have been trading
around the futures curve as they speculate on when and how
quickly the oil market will tighten.
But OPEC officials acknowledged in Houston last week that
the rebalancing and the shift to backwardation had not proceeded
as fast as they had hoped.
Now there are fears that the resurgence of U.S. shale
production could throw the process off course entirely.
SPREAD WATCHING
For oil traders and analysts, the strip of futures prices
provides the most commonly employed indicator of the changing
balance between production, consumption and stockpiles.
If production exceeds consumption, and stocks are high and
rising, prices for oil delivered in the near term trade at a
discount to prices for oil delivered further in the future.
The price structure, known as contango, reflects the extra
costs of buying oil now only to store it until needed later.
The main costs associated with storing crude are the cost of
borrowing money and the cost of owning or leasing space in a
tank farm or tanker.
In the opposite situation, where consumption exceeds
production and stocks are low and falling, oil delivered in the
near term will trade at a premium to that for future delivery.
The price structure, known as backwardation, reflects the
premium buyers are willing to pay to own oil now and avoid the
risk of failing to secure sufficient supplies.
The relationship between the cost of borrowing money and
leasing tank space on the one hand, and the premium for
immediate availability on the other, determines whether futures
trade in contango or backwardation.
In a heavily oversupplied market, the premium for immediate
availability falls to zero, and the shape of the futures curve
is determined entirely by the cost of finance and storage,
ensuring futures prices are in contango.
But as the market becomes less oversupplied, or even
undersupplied, the premium for immediate availability rises and
starts to offset the discounts for finance and storage.
If the supply-demand-stocks balance tightens sufficiently,
at some point the premium for immediate availability becomes
bigger than the discounts for finance and storage, and futures
prices move into backwardation.
Holbrook Working of Stanford University’s Food Research
Institute explained the relationship between stock levels and
futures prices more than 80 years ago (“Price relations between
July and September wheat futures”, 1933).
Working was examining grain markets, but the same
relationships are present in the market for any storable
commodity.
Similar price relationships are evident in spot and forward
prices for wine and whisky, natural gas, gasoline and crude oil.
Over the last 25 years, the calendar spreads between Brent
crude futures for adjacent months have provided a reasonably
reliable signal about the shifting balance between production
and consumption (tmsnrt.rs/2mnwWS9).
Periods of oversupply such as 1996-1998, 2008-2009 and
2014-2016, have seen Brent spreads move into contango.
Periods of undersupply, such as 1999-2000, 2006-2008 and
2010-2011, have seen the spreads move towards backwardation.
But the shape of the futures curve also provides an
opportunity for traders to speculate against the prevailing
market consensus. “The futures curve is what we bet against,” as
one experienced trader puts it.
Traders who believe the supply-demand balance will be
tighter than commonly expected can speculate on a move towards
backwardation by taking a long position in the calendar spreads.
Buying nearby futures contracts while selling futures
further forward, bullish traders profit if nearby prices move
higher relative to further forward prices.
Conversely, traders who believe the supply-demand balance
will be less tight can bet on a move towards contango by taking
a short position in the calendar spreads (short nearby futures
and long forwards).
SLOW REBALANCING
The futures curve is a good indicator, but like any
market-generated price there can be a lot of short-term
volatility (noise) around the long-term trends (the signal).
The big picture is that the oil market has been gradually
rebalancing since 2015 but progress has been fitful.
Brent spreads have been progressively tightening since
February 2015 but there have been several major setbacks
including during the summer and autumn of 2016.
Output cuts agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC exporters towards
the end of 2016 were expected to speed up the process.
Spreads tightened significantly between the end of November,
when the OPEC accord was announced, and Feb. 21 (tmsnrt.rs/2njjPXm).
Since then, the calendar spreads have weakened. Hedge funds
and some other traders seem to have over-anticipated the speed
at which the market would rebalance, causing spreads to tighten
then recoil.
Spreads between Brent futures contracts for different months
in the second quarter of 2017 have been especially volatile,
probably as a result of speculative trading (tmsnrt.rs/2mnlXIG).
Despite the recent setback, the Brent spreads are still much
tighter than they were before the announcement of the OPEC deal.
The contango between the first listed futures contract and
the seventh listed contract has narrowed from $3.80 per barrel
on Nov. 29, the last day before the OPEC meeting, to just 84
cents per barrel on March 13.
The critical question now is whether rebalancing will
continue or be driven off course by the resurgence of U.S.
shale.
If rebalancing continues, the market should start to draw
down stockpiles in the second half of 2017 and through 2018,
which would support a further shift towards backwardation.
But if rebalancing is driven off track, the current contango
structure will probably prove too narrow, and nearby futures
could sell off sharply.
