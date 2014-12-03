(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 3 The Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week made no change to its
production target despite a 40 percent slide in oil prices over
just five months, causing some commentators to pronounce the
cartel irrelevant.
If OPEC cannot act to defend the prices and revenues of its
member countries, does the organisation still serve any purpose?
There is an assumption among some commentators that OPEC is
only relevant and working if ministers can reach a production
agreement in response to shifts in prices, and that strong
disagreement is a sign of dysfunction.
But the record suggests that ambitious production-cutting
agreements are rare, rather than the norm, and that a robust
exchange of views is typical.
There is nothing new about predicting the end of OPEC.
Following one particularly acrimonious meeting in 1981, the
Kuwaiti oil minister told waiting journalists: "News of OPEC's
death has been much exaggerated". A third of a century later,
the organisation is still going.
OPEC has always had fierce foes eager to forecast its
demise, especially in the United States, where there are still
memories about the Arab oil embargo, gasoline lines and soaring
fuel prices in the 1970s.
Bitter recollections of the oil crisis merge with Watergate,
defeat in Vietnam, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the
Iranian hostage crisis to make the 1970s the most humiliating
decade in U.S. history.
Little wonder, then, that some hawkish U.S. commentators,
eager to ensure it never happens again, have developed a
narrative in which home grown shale has finally ended the
embarrassing dependence on foreign oil and ended OPEC's
dominance of the market.
But is it true? Has OPEC finally become irrelevant almost
exactly four decades after it burst into the popular imagination
during the first oil shock in 1973?
A STRANGE SORT OF CARTEL
OPEC members object to the organisation being labelled a
"cartel" but there is no doubt OPEC has many cartel-like
features.
OPEC's founding statute, agreed in Baghdad in 1960, commits
the organisation, among other things, to coordinate and unify
member states' oil policies, stabilise prices and secure a
steady income for producing countries. That certainly sounds
like a cartel.
If OPEC has aspired to be a cartel, however, it has always
been a very strange one. The classic textbook cartel is a group
of producers that control production and investment, and
sometimes allocate customers and limit competition, to secure
higher prices and greater returns than under competitive
conditions. OPEC has never really done any of these things.
OPEC's members have always competed fiercely with one
another to sell their crude to customers, at times offering
secret deals and discounts to retain market share. There has
never been an agreement to allocate customers or limit price
competition.
OPEC has never agreed on investment and future production.
Most members, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq treat
information about exploration, reserves and investment as state
secrets and refuse to disclose them to one another let alone
outsiders.
Even on production, OPEC has only tried to reach agreement
intermittently. For more than 20 years after the organisation
was founded, it was concerned mostly with prices, taxes and
nationalisation. It did not have any targets for production at
all.
The first production allocations were introduced only in
April 1982 and they continued to be periodically revised until
November 2006.
Since then, the organisation has set an overall target but
has been unable to agree on how it should be allocated among the
member countries.
Even when the organisation actually had country-level
allocations, most of the time they were ignored. Most members
produced as much as they were able.
THE PROBLEM OF NON-MEMBERS
If OPEC has tried at times to behave like a cartel, it has
never been able to control anything like the whole market.
OPEC's share of global oil production peaked at 51 percent
in 1973 (which coincided with the height of its power). For most
of the last four decades, however, the organisation has
accounted for 40 percent or less of global output.
OPEC's problem has always been its inability to restrain
production by non-members. Sustained price rises have generally
brought a boom in non-OPEC exploration and production, reducing
the organisation's market share.
In the 1970s and 1980s, the surge in non-OPEC supplies came
from the North Sea, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, the Soviet Union
and China. In the 2010s, it has come from U.S. shale formations.
OPEC has never had much success persuading non-members to
restrain their output to ensure higher prices and better
revenues for all members and non-members alike.
It has not been for want of trying. In the mid-1980s, Saudi
Arabia lobbied Britain and Norway to limit output from the North
Sea and maintain prices, but was rebuffed (though not before Mrs
Thatcher's famously free-market government had flirted with
price fixing in a series of secret meetings).
In the 2010s, there is simply no question of reaching an
agreement with U.S. shale producers because it would be
prohibited by antitrust law.
THREE INSTANCES OF SUCCESS
OPEC has only coordinated its members' production policies
successfully on three occasions: 1986, 1998 and 2008.
In each case, the organisation's members agreed to cut
output in response to a plunge in prices caused by soft demand
(1986, 1998 and 2008) and strong growth in alternative supplies
(1986).
It is worth noting the organisation has been more successful
in responding to periods of demand weakness (which are generally
thought to be temporary) than supply growth (which poses a
longer-term structural challenge of how to split declining
market share).
Two of the three instances of successful coordination came
in response to weakness in demand (1998 and 2008). Only one
instance of coordination came in response to the problem of
rival supply (1986).
But theses three instances of output coordination were
relatively fleeting; most of the time, members have produced and
sold as much oil as they are able.
OPEC has not deliberately restrained output for most of the
last 40 years. There is no question Iran, Iraq, Nigeria,
Venezuela, Libya and Nigeria would all like to produce and sell
more oil if they could. Between them, these six countries are
actually producing 1.5 million barrels per day less than they
did in 1974, according to the BP Statistical Review of World
Energy.
If total OPEC output has been constrained, the constraints
have been involuntary: due to civil conflict (Iran's revolution,
Nigeria's instability), war (Iran-Iraq, U.S.-Iraq twice),
sanctions (Iran, Iraq, Libya) and expropriation (Venezuela,
Iran, Libya).
If OPEC has sometimes appeared to wield enormous power, as
when members agreed a series of staggering price rises during
the 1970s, it was because external circumstances were unusually
favourable rather than because the organisation's members
discovered exceptional discipline.
Even in the supposed hey-days of the 1970s and early 1980s,
ministerial meetings were riven by prolonged and bitter
disagreements over pricing and strategy.
Meetings often lasted for a week or more and sometimes broke
up without agreement. On at least three occasions, the veteran
Saudi Oil Minister Zaki Yamani walked out either in protest, to
seek further instructions or to find a working telephone
("Yamani: the inside story" 1988).
OPEC AS INSTITUTIONAL SURVIVOR
There is no question that the shale revolution has tipped
the balance of power in the oil market by opening up vast new
resources (just as the North Sea did in the 1980s).
But OPEC is as relevant today as it has ever been throughout
its 54-year history. That is to say, it is far less powerful
than its enemies and detractors fear but it is far from being
irrelevant.
OPEC members still hold a large chunk of the world's known
oil reserves so their ability and willingness to produce them
will continue to have a big impact on prices.
Like a host of other international bodies, including the
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the International
Monetary Fund, OPEC as an institution sometimes appears to have
outlived its original purpose.
But if it did not exist, most member countries would still
want to discuss oil market issues with one another. If OPEC did
not exist, it would be necessary to invent another organisation
much like it.
Crucially, OPEC provides a framework in which countries
dependent on oil for exports and government revenues can
exchange views and discuss common problems.
OPEC has become a part of the "international furniture". It
facilitates dialogue, helps educate officials and ministers from
some of the less-advanced members, collects statistics, provides
useful analysis of market trends, and provides a counterpoint to
the perspective of the International Energy Agency, which
represents the interests of consuming countries.
And from time to time, when the circumstances are right, it
is a forum in which to allocate production cuts. It has served
that purpose in the past, and may do so again in future - just
not right now.
