By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 16 OPEC and non-OPEC countries are
again flirting with the idea of a production freeze to
accelerate oil-market rebalancing, according to recent
statements by several oil ministers.
"Rebalancing is already taking place," Saudi Energy Minister
Khalid Al-Falih observed in comments published on Saturday,
which had already leaked on Thursday.
"We are on track and prices should reflect that," the
minister explained. Current prices were unsustainably low and
the minister blamed the "large short positioning" in the oil
market for causing prices to "undershoot".
"We are, in Saudi Arabia, watching the market closely, and
if there is a need to take any action to help the market
rebalance, then we would, of course in cooperation with OPEC and
major non-OPEC exporters."
"We are going to have a ministerial meeting of the
International Energy Forum in Algeria next month, and there is
an opportunity for OPEC and major exporting non-OPEC ministers
to meet and discuss the market situation, including any possible
action that may be required to stabilize the market."
Falih's comments essentially repeated the position Saudi
policymakers have taken for the last two years since prices
began to tumble in 2014.
But the unusually detailed statement and its timing has been
interpreted by some observers as indicating an increased
willingness to reach an agreement.
Statements from other energy ministers, including Russia,
have added to speculation about an imminent deal ("OPEC deal a
tough task, as oil output freeze expectations rise", Reuters,
Aug. 15 ).
The prospect of an output freeze has added fuel to a
short-covering rally that had already started at the beginning
of August ("Hedge funds add bullish positions as oil
short-covering rally starts", Reuters, Aug. 15 ).
DEAL OR NO DEAL
Falih's comments have launched another round in the now
familiar game in which oil experts try to predict whether OPEC
and non-OPEC countries will reach an agreement to boost prices.
Previous attempts to reach a deal on cutting or even just
freezing production at OPEC meetings held in November 2014, June
2015, December 2015 and June 2016 all ended in failure.
An effort to reach an agreement between major OPEC and
non-OPEC exporters on a production freeze at a summit hosted by
Qatar in April 2016 also ended without agreement.
But the recent comments from Saudi Arabia have sent oil
traders, analysts and journalists scrambling to predict whether
it will be sixth-time lucky.
During previous price slumps, including 1985/86 and 1998/99,
there were several unsuccessful attempts before ministers
eventually succeeded in forging a significant and successful
deal.
Sometimes an extended period of painfully low prices has
been needed to soften governments' positions and make them more
willing to compromise.
It can take several rounds of failed negotiations for
ministers to understand each others' positions properly and
identify possible areas for agreement.
In 2016, with the economies of most oil-exporting countries
now mired in recession, government finances under strain, and no
sign of the expected recovery in prices, the incentives to do a
deal are sharper than in 2014/15.
But the obstacles to a successful deal are much the same as
before and remain formidable. Saudi Arabia remains unwilling to
limit its own production unless other major exporters, notably
Iran, Iraq and Russia, do the same.
Saudi officials worry about the verifiability of any
agreement given the past history of cheating by other exporting
countries.
And there is still the problem of shale production. If OPEC
and non-OPEC exporters agree to limit their own production, oil
inventories draw down, and prices recover, U.S. shale producers
might step in to fill the gap.
BAYESIAN FORECAST
The prospects for reaching a successful deal at the informal
energy ministers meeting in Algeria next month remain highly
uncertain but provide a good opportunity to apply some Bayesian
thinking.
The most successful forecasters start by trying to define a
base rate chance of something occurring and then adjust it up or
down in the light of evidence about the specific circumstances
in a particular case.
They begin with an "outside view" and then proceed to adjust
it with an "inside view" based on the specifics of the case
("Superforecasting: the art and science of prediction", Tetlock
and Gardner, 2015).
Beginning with the base rate outside view and then adjusting
it for the specific inside view does not come naturally to most
subject experts including traders, analysts and journalists.
"It's natural to be drawn to the inside view. It's usually
concrete and filled with engaging detail we can use to craft a
story about what's going on," according to Tetlock and Gardner.
"The outside view is usually abstract, bare, and doesn't
lend itself so readily to storytelling. So even smart,
accomplished people routinely fail to consider the outside
view."
But Bayesian approaches to forecasting have consistently
beaten approaches based solely around deep subject expertise.
BASE RATE FOR A DEAL
In the case of the forthcoming meeting in Algeria, the base
rate is the probability of reaching agreement based on
experience with prior meetings, adjusted for the specifics of
this particular meeting.
The selection of an appropriate base rate is always tricky
but a starting point would the frequency with which OPEC
ministers have reached agreements at meetings in the past.
OPEC first set production targets in 1982. Since then, there
have been 117 ministerial conferences or meetings of the
ministerial monitoring committee, and agreement to change output
on 52 occasions ("Annual Statistical Bulletin", OPEC, 2016).
Considering the entire 1982-2016 period, the base rate
probability that OPEC ministers will agree to change output is
almost 50 percent (tmsnrt.rs/2bjX4NB).
In the first three decades (1982-1991, 1992-2001 and
2002-2011) the probability that a meeting would end with an
agreement to change output was almost exactly 50 percent.
But recently agreements to change output have become much
rarer. OPEC ministers have met nine times since the start of
2012 and none of those meetings has resulted in an agreement to
change output.
So considering only the most recent period, the base rate
probability of an output change is far lower, and closer to
zero.
Failure to agree on production cuts or an output freeze at
any of the most recent four OPEC meetings and one OPEC/non-OPEC
meeting also suggests the base rate should be very low.
Given recent experience, it seems reasonable to set the base
rate probability for the forthcoming meeting in Algeria at well
below 50 percent.
EXPERT VIEWS
Turning from the base rate to the specifics, there are
several factors which might make an agreement more likely this
time around.
The growing economic and financial strains on OPEC and
non-OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran,
make a deal more probable.
Iran's output has now returned closer to pre-sanctions
levels, which reduces one obstacle faced earlier in the year.
Continued declines in U.S. shale production also make a deal
more likely by reducing the risk that shale producers will
simply use any price increase to seize more market share.
Most importantly, OPEC and non-OPEC countries are
considering a relatively weak deal that would only require them
to freeze production, not reduce it, which should make it easier
to reach agreement.
On the other side of the calculation, the continued risk any
significant and sustained rise in oil prices will trigger a
renewed rise in shale output continues to weigh against an
agreement.
There are continued questions about verification and
enforcement. And there is the unresolved question of how to deal
with any increase in exports from Nigeria and Libya.
Any deal that emerges from the discussions in Algeria is
likely to be relatively weak. It could still have a positive
impact on oil prices if the deal is credible and seen as
limiting production growth during the rest of 2016 and 2017.
But Bayesian analysis offers a warning not to over-estimate
the probability of a deal. If this meeting really is going to be
more successful than other recent meetings, we need to specify
what has changed to make an agreement more likely.
