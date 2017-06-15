(Repeats with no changes to text. John Kemp is a Reuters market
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 14 The oil market is on an
unsustainable course with output from U.S. shale and other
non-OPEC sources 010increasing rapidly, while OPEC and its
allies trim production to reduce inventories and prop up prices.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects non-OPEC
output will increase by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in
2018 (“Oil Market Report”, IEA, June 2017).
If that proves correct, non-OPEC suppliers will capture all
the increase in demand next year, because the IEA predicts
consumption will increase by only 1.4 million bpd.
In effect, OPEC will be restricting its own output only to
see rival producers step in to meet growing demand from
refiners.
OPEC will face the familiar dilemma of whether to defend oil
prices by continuing to restrict output or defend market share
by growing production again.
OPEC and its non-OPEC allies are unlikely to remain
impassive as U.S. shale producers and other non-OPEC countries
not bound by the production agreement capture all the growth in
market demand in 2018.
If U.S. shale production continues to grow rapidly, OPEC
will probably return to defending its market share in 2018, even
if it means accepting lower oil prices.
SWITCHING TACK
OPEC’s strategy can best be described as a cycle alternating
between prioritising price protection and defending market
share.
Between 2012 and the middle of 2014, the organisation’s
members complacently enjoyed high prices but ceded market share
to the U.S. shale sector and other non-OPEC producers including
deepwater projects.
OPEC’s share of the market shrank progressively from 43.5
percent in 2012 to 41.2 percent in 2014, the lowest since 2006,
according to BP (“Statistical Review of World Energy”, BP,
2017).
If the shale boom had continued, with U.S. production
growing at more than 1 million bpd per year, OPEC’s share would
have fallen even further in 2015 and 2016 (tmsnrt.rs/2srWKEf).
So OPEC, under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, refused to
cut production and allowed oil prices to fall to curb the shale
boom and deepwater projects, which was the only rational
strategy under the circumstances.
Between mid-2014 and mid-2016, OPEC’s strategy switched to
protecting its market share and allowing oil prices to sink.
OPEC’s market defence strategy appears to have been
successful, with its share of output climbing from 41.2 percent
in 2014 to 42.7 percent in 2016.
But the cost proved more painful than anticipated, with oil
prices slumping from an average of $100 per barrel in 2014 to
less than $45 in 2016.
In the second half of 2016, OPEC switched tack again, and
abandoned its market share strategy in favour of a return to
price defence.
Prices have risen but OPEC’s share of production is set to
decline once more in both 2017 and 2018, which could force
another change of strategy.
SHALE REBOUND
The resurgence of U.S. shale is already complicating OPEC’s
efforts to draw down global stocks in 2017, as well as
threatening its market share in 2018.
The speed and scale at which U.S. shale production has
bounced back from the slump in 2015/16 has confounded OPEC and
all the other major forecasters.
OPEC wrote in its latest oil market assessment that
rebalancing is underway but at a slower pace because of the
“shift in U.S. supply from an expected contraction to positive
growth.”
OPEC now predicts U.S. oil production will increase by
800,000 bpd in 2017, compared with a projected decline of
150,000 bpd at the time of its December forecast (“Monthly Oil
Market Report”, OPEC, June 2017).
The International Energy Agency is forecasting U.S. crude
and condensates production to increase by 620,000 bpd in 2017,
compared with a prediction that output would be flat in its
November assessment.
And the U.S. Energy Information Administration has raised
its prediction for U.S. output growth in 2017 to 460,000 bpd
from a predicted decline of 80,000 bpd in December.
STEIN AND SHALE
At this point in the cycle, it may be time for OPEC and U.S.
shale drillers to heed Stein's Law.
“If something cannot continue forever, it will stop,” wrote
Herbert Stein, chief economist to U.S. President Richard Nixon.
His law is arguably the most important insight in economics
but it is amazing how frequently it is forgotten (“What I think:
essays on economics, politics and life”, Stein, 1998).
U.S. oil producers have added more than 400 extra rigs since
the end of May 2016 in response to higher oil prices.
But the increase in U.S. production is now threatening to
overwhelm the market, in a re-run of the situation in 2014 that
led to the price collapse.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects U.S.
production will rise by a further 680,000 bpd in 2018. The
International Energy Agency is predicting an even larger
increase.
Most forecasters are bullish about the outlook for oil
demand growth in 2018. Even so, output from U.S. shale and other
non-OPEC sources will essentially capture the entire gain.
The implied erosion of OPEC’s market share is unlikely to be
sustainable, and following Stein’s Law, it will stop.
The correction is likely to come from lower oil prices,
which will have to fall low enough for long enough to bring the
boom back under control.
Benchmark U.S. crude prices have already declined by $9 per
barrel or about 16 percent from their recent peak in the middle
of February.
Shale producers have continued to add rigs even as prices
have fallen because most of their production for 2017 had
already been hedged at higher price levels (tmsnrt.rs/2ssekIv).
Shale firms have also benefited from plentiful funding from
private equity investors with a relatively long-term view on the
market.
But most producers have only hedged a relatively low
proportion of output for 2018 so far, and the patience of
private equity investors will not last forever.
Crude prices will need to remain relatively low until more
of the hedges have expired, private equity funding has slowed
and drilling moderates to a more sustainable pace.
Many U.S. shale producers insist they can drill wells
profitably at prices well below $50 per barrel and in some cases
below $40.
There may be an element of bravado in some of these claims
which may exclude certain costs and apply only to the most
productive wells in the most promising locations.
In any case, the oil market is already testing the shale
drillers' resolve.
Oil prices are likely to remain weak until there are signs
that U.S. drilling and future production are shifting onto a
more sustainable trajectory.
