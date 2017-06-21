(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Preamble from the Achnacarry Agreement: tmsnrt.rs/2sB4gwy
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 20 OPEC members are struggling to
protect their revenues in the face of renewed competition from
U.S. shale producers and other suppliers outside the
organisation.
OPEC's revenues from petroleum exports have fallen to just
$446 billion in 2016 from $1.2 trillion in 2012 ("Annual
Statistical Bulletin", OPEC, 2017).
But past experience strongly suggests OPEC's effort to
stabilise oil inventories and prices while protecting its market
share will fail.
Since the beginning of the modern petroleum industry,
periods of high prices and concern about supplies running out
have alternated with episodes of low prices and oversupply.
High prices and concerns about availability normally trigger
an exploration boom and rapid innovations in drilling and
production technology as well as efforts to use oil more
efficiently.
The resulting increase in production and a slowdown in
consumption growth creates conditions for a subsequent slump.
The basic narrative has not changed since the first oil well
was drilled in 1859, with periods of oversupply (1900s, 1930s,
1950s and 1990s) alternating with panics about shortages (1910s,
1970s, 2000s).
The current oversupply and slump in prices has its roots in
the panic about peak oil and soaring prices in the middle of the
last decade.
High prices between 2004 and 2014 spurred an exploration
boom around the world as well as the widespread deployment of
horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques in the
United States.
At the same time, the cost of oil led to renewed interest
among governments, businesses and consumers in greater oil
efficiency and alternative energy technologies including
renewables and electric vehicles.
The slump which followed was inevitable as were the
subsequent calls for more coordination among producers to cut
output, reduce excess stocks and boost prices.
A SHOOTING PARTY
Every slump prompts calls for more coordination,
restrictions on production and the stabilisation of market
shares ("Crude volatility: the history and the future of
boom-bust oil prices", McNally, 2017).
The most notorious was the secret agreement reached between
Standard Oil of New Jersey (forerunner of Exxon), Royal
Dutch-Shell and the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (forerunner of BP)
in September 1928.
Walter Teagle, president of Standard Oil, John Cadman,
chairman of Anglo-Persian, and Henri Deterding, managing
director of Royal Dutch-Shell, met at Deterding's rented castle
in the Highlands of Scotland.
Afterwards, all Teagle would say was that "Sir John Cadman
... and myself were guests of Sir Henri Deterding and Lady
Deterding at Achnacarry for the grouse shooting, and while the
game was a primary object of the visit, the problem of the
world's petroleum industry naturally came in for a great deal of
discussion."
In fact the three men had reached a secret deal under which
they would accept their current share of the oil market and not
seek to increase it at the expense of the others.
A draft, which seems to have been adopted without
alterations, is reproduced in the official history of BP ("The
History of the British Petroleum Company", Volume 2, Bamberg,
1994).
The Achnacarry Agreement, also called the "As-Is" agreement
because its attempted to stabilise the status quo, is worth
studying because of the close parallels with the current
situation in the oil market.
MARKET STABILISATION
Fears about shortages during the World War One and
subsequent worries about the depletion of U.S. oilfields in the
post-war period had caused real oil prices to more than double
from $15 per barrel in 1915 to $37 in 1920.
The result was an exploration boom and a subsequent slump in
prices, which had fallen to just $19 by 1923, and remained
depressed through the rest of the decade, even before the onset
of the Great Depression after 1929.
"Since its inception the oil industry has looked forward
with apprehension to the gradual depletion and final exhaustion
of its supplies of crude oil," the preamble to the Achnacarry
Agreement explained.
"The temporary shortage of supplies that existed in certain
countries during the great war further accentuated this fear and
caused vast sums of good money to be expended to locate and
develop reserves in all parts of the world where petroleum
potentialities appeared, as well as accumulating large reserve
stocks above ground."
"Now the situation has changed. An adequate supply for a
long time to come is assured. This is the result of the
application of science to the petroleum industry."
"On the other hand, more effective methods of handling crude
have been developed so that the yield of gasoline from a given
amount of crude has been enormously increased."
"Methods of consumption are being made more economical; high
compression motors are being developed; diesel engines and fuel
oil is being is being utilized more efficiently and
economically."
"All these developments will have a marked tendency to slow
down the rate of increase in consumption," the agreement warned.
"Excessive competition" had resulted in tremendous
overproduction, as each oil company "has tried to take care of
its own over-production and tried to increase its sales at the
expense of someone else".
The result was "destructive rather than constructive
competition". No company could hope to cure its overproduction
by increasing its market share when all the others were
attempting to do the same.
The rational solution was a market-sharing agreement in
which all three companies agreed to accept their share of the
current market and a proportionate share of any future growth in
oil demand.
As-Is specifically excluded oil production and imports into
the United States because any attempt to cartelize the U.S.
market was prohibited by U.S. antitrust law.
Standard Oil nonetheless organised the Standard Oil Export
Corporation and the U.S. Export Petroleum Association in a bid
to control U.S. exports of crude and refined fuels to the rest
of the world.
And the three companies sought to formulate guidelines for
competition in other countries with the Memorandum for European
Markets signed in 1930 and the Heads of Agreement for
Distribution signed in 1932.
Ultimately, however, the Achnacarry Agreement was a failure.
Part of the reason was the Great Depression, which resulted in a
slump in oil demand, just as the oil companies were trying to
restrict supply.
But the discovery of the super-giant East Texas field in
1930 sparked an uncontrolled drilling race and a flood of oil
onto U.S. domestic markets and into exports.
The Achnacarry companies also proved unable to stem the flow
of cheap crude from Russian and Romanian producers, both outside
the agreement, into European markets, where it captured their
market share.
ACHNACARRY WARNING
Achnacarry holds many lessons for OPEC.
The shale boom and growth of non-OPEC supplies are a
reaction to earlier fears about shortages and high prices just
as the exploration boom of the 1920s was a response to earlier
fears about field depletion.
OPEC's ability to coordinate with U.S. oil producers is
constrained by U.S. antitrust laws, similar to the loophole in
the Achnacarry Agreement, but without their collaboration it
will prove hard to stabilise market shares.
And any effort to stabilise market shares and support prices
risks being undermined by new supplies not covered by the
agreement.
OPEC faced a similar problem 50 years later when the sharp
rise in real oil prices as a result of the two oil shocks in the
1970s led to a surge in supplies from non-OPEC producers.
Increased output from the North Sea, Alaska, the Soviet
Union and China cut OPEC's share of the global oil market from
51 percent in 1973 to 28 percent in 1985.
OPEC never really managed to reverse the loss of its market
share. Production from "high-cost" sources such as the North Sea
and Alaska proved surprisingly resilient despite lower real oil
prices in the 1980s and 1990s.
Only the collapse in output from the former Soviet Union
during the 1990s and the rapid growth of the East Asian Tiger
economies in the 1990s and China's industrialization in 2000s
restored the organisation's fortunes.
Efforts to stabilise the oil market have always failed
because they cannot control the emergence of alternative
supplies from rival suppliers and the reaction of consumers.
OPEC is no more likely to succeed in containing the
challenge from shale today than it was in dealing with the
earlier challenge from the North Sea or the Achnacarry companies
were in dealing with East Texas.
(Editing by David Evans)