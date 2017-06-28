(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames”
contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about
the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
Released in 1983, the movie blended new concerns about home
computers and hacking with older concerns about the accidental
start of nuclear conflict and mutually assured destruction.
In the film, the U.S. Air Force's new war-planning computer,
which displays an early form of artificial intelligence called
Joshua, runs simulations for global thermonuclear war, trying to
find a way to win.
But the game becomes deadly serious when the computer seizes
control of the U.S. nuclear arsenal and attempts to launch a
real missile attack against the Soviet Union.
The film's hero, a young hacker, eventually teaches the
computer a lesson in futility, forcing it to play tic-tac-toe, a
game that has no winning strategy and always ends in a draw.
The computer then applies the same lesson to its nuclear war
simulations, realising there is no winner, only losers.
The computer concludes global thermonuclear war is “A
strange game. The only winning move is not to play” and stands
down the missiles.
In many ways, the renewed battle between OPEC and U.S. shale
producers is similar to the self-defeating conflict portrayed in
“WarGames”.
If all oil producers try to maximise their output, the
result is a glut of crude that depresses prices and proves
ruinous for everyone.
If one producer acts as swing producer and restricts output
unilaterally, others increase their production to fill the gap,
and the only result is a loss of market share.
The only rational strategy is to avoid trying to manage
production and allow prices to adjust to rebalance the market.
SWING PRODUCER?
“I personally believe (the oil price) where we are right now
is not sustainable,” Tim Dove, chief executive of Pioneer
Resources, told a conference in New York on Tuesday.
“It comes in the form of two words: Saudi Arabia. They
cannot have a scenario, which is $43 or $44 (per barrel) oil,
and sustain their national budgets.”
As a result, Saudi Arabia would likely move to boost oil
prices to protect its own finances, according to Dove (“U.S.
shale CEO sees Saudi Arabia moving to lift oil prices”, Reuters,
June 27).
Despite the glut, Pioneer has no plans to curb its own
drilling. “We’re not going to not drill because this very well
may be the time where the well costs are as low as they’re ever
going to be,” Dove said.
"We can pare away and still be profitable even in a $45 (per
barrel) environment," he said. "We may just dial back at the
margin in that scenario and not be a significant over-spender."
The gist of his argument was that someone would have to cut
production to lift prices, but it would not be Pioneer, one of
the most prominent shale drillers in the Permian Basin.
Similar logic holds for all producers, but if they all carry
on drilling, the result will be continued oversupply and a
decline in prices.
Dove seemed to think Saudi Arabia would act as a swing
producer again, and in the process deliver a windfall for shale
firms in the form of higher prices.
But acting as a swing producer simply to protect rival shale
firms from a renewed price drop would not be a rational strategy
for Riyadh.
The only rational strategy is to eschew the swing producer
role and allow prices to decline to the point where the shale
drilling boom is curbed.
In this game, acting as a swing producer is futile, and the
only winning move is not to play - as Saudi Arabia discovered
the hard way during the 1980s and is rediscovering now.
Since the start of the year, Saudi Arabia has given up
market share, only to watch other producers increase their own
output, and end up with prices no higher than before.
Further production cuts by Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC
would likely result in the same self-defeating outcome.
Saudi Arabia and its OPEC and non-OPEC allies have committed
themselves to restraining output to the end of March 2018.
The production cuts have arguably backfired but the kingdom
has good reason to stick with the plan to maintain its
credibility.
For the future, however, the rational course is to make
clear that the cuts will not be renewed when they expire next
year.
Saudi Arabia and the others should commit to gradually
normalising their production levels in the course of 2018 and
abandoning output restraint.
The result would likely be somewhat lower oil prices in the
near term, but that would curb the shale boom and protect Saudi
Arabia’s market share and revenues in the medium term.
