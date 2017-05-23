KUWAIT May 23 Kuwait's oil minister said on
Tuesday that global oil producers would discuss at their meeting
this week whether to extend output cuts for six months or nine
months, because not all were on board for nine.
"We have agreed on the six months. Some of the countries
have agreed to six months subject to a revision in November for
an additional three months," Essam al-Marzouq told reporters
before heading to Vienna for the meeting.
"From what I have heard, some of the press releases, the
Iraqi and Iranian ministers have declared that they prefer six
months," he said, before adding: "For nine months not everybody
(is) on board."
Asked whether there was consideration of the idea of
deepening the current cuts, Marzouq said there was not.
