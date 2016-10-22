BAKU Oct 22 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
was quoted on Saturday as saying that OPEC and non-OPEC nations
were "very close" to an agreement on oil production curbs,
Azerbaijan's state news agency Azertag reported.
"Today with (Azeri) President Ilham Aliyev we talked about
reaching agreements between OPEC and countries that are not
members of the cartel. We are very close to reaching agreements
and signing a relevant deal," Azertag quoted Maduro as saying in
Baku, Azerbaijan's capital city.
"I believe that the relevant agreement will be reached
within a very short time and we will announce it. This will pave
the way for a new era of stability and investments, stable
output and new oil price formula," he said.
Maduro is visiting Azerbaijan as part of an international
trip that also includes visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar
and is aimed at pushing a deal to stabilise oil markets.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
agreed in Algiers on Sept. 28 to reduce production to a range of
32.5 million to 33.0 million barrels per day, which would be its
first output cut since 2008. Another meeting on Nov. 30 is set
to firm up details of the accord.
Azertag also quoted Aliyev as saying Azerbaijan would not
increase oil production and exports, reinforcing the statement
he made last week.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova in
Moscow; Editing by Adrian Croft)