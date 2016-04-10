(Adds Angola)
April 10 - Qatar has invited all OPEC members and other major
producers from outside the exporting group to attend a meeting on April 17
for talks on a deal to freeze output at January levels to support the
global oil market, its energy ministry said.
"The need has become an urgent matter to bring back balance to the
market and recovery to the global economy," the ministry said in the
invitation letter.
So far 15 oil-producing countries have officially confirmed that they
will attend the meeting in Doha.
The following table shows which oil-producing countries are expected
to be present at the April meeting (production in millions of barrels per
day)
COUNTRY Production as Production as Status
of Jan 16 of Feb 16
*Algeria 1.05 1.05 Yes
*Angola 1.82 1.83 Yes
*Ecuador 0.56 0.56 Yes
*Indonesia 0.71 0.72 Yes
*Iran 2.85 2.95 Yes
*Iraq 4.45 4.20 Yes
*Kuwait 2.45 2.50 Yes
*Libya 0.37 0.36 No
*Nigeria 1.80 1.70 Yes
*Qatar 0.64 0.66 Yes
*Saudi Arabia 9.95 9.90 Yes
*United Arab Emirates 2.70 2.65 Yes
*Venezuela 2.30 2.30 Yes
+Russia 11.26 11.26 Yes
+Mexico 2.61 2.60 Yes**
+Kazakhstan 1.74 1.73 Unclear
+Azerbaijan 0.80 0.80 Unclear
+Oman 1.03 1.03 Yes
+Bahrain 0.50 0.50 Yes
+Norway 2.05 2.05 Unclear
* indicates only crude oil production data
+ indicates crude oil and liquid fuels supply - includes production of
crude oil (including lease condensates), natural gas plant liquids, other
liquids, and refinery processing gains, alcohol
** Mexico said it was participating as an "observer" to share
information.
(source: EIA)
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Rania El Gamal in Dubai;
Editing by David Goodman)