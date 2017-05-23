OSLO May 23 Norway has no plans to cut its oil
output, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Ministry has a good dialogue with other countries about
the oil market. We are not in a situation in which regulating
production is on the agenda for Norway," the ministry said in a
statement.
Kuwait's oil minister said earlier on Tuesday that Saudi
Arabia's oil minister had spoken to countries including Norway,
Turkmenistan and Egypt which had signalled a willingness to join
oil output cuts.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)