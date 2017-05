Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of Opec speaks during a meeting at the Eni Congress Center in Rome, Italy, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/files

ISTANBUL OPEC is not interested in or targeting a specific oil price, its Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday.

"It's not an issue of price at the moment. Until we get the market to rebalance we will not be able to achieve a fair price," Barkindo said at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Nick Tattersall)