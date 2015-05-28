* Low oil prices have yet to depress non-OPEC production
LONDON, May 28 The North American oil boom is
proving resilient despite low oil prices, producer group OPEC
said in its biggest and most detailed report this year,
suggesting the global oil glut could persist for another two
years.
A draft report of OPEC's long-term strategy, seen by Reuters
ahead of the cartel's policy meeting in Vienna next week,
forecast crude supply from rival non-OPEC producers would grow
at least until 2017.
Sluggish global demand for oil means the call on OPEC's
crude will fall from 30 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2014 to
28.2 million in 2017, effectively leaving the group with two
options - cut output from current levels of 31 million bpd or be
prepared to tolerate depressed oil prices for much longer.
"Since June 2014, oil prices have experienced a significant
reduction, reaching levels even lower than the crisis
experienced in 2008, yet non-OPEC supply is still showing some
growth," the OPEC report said.
Brent crude has collapsed from $115 a barrel in June
2014 due to ample supplies amid a U.S. shale oil boom and a
decision by OPEC last November not to cut output.
Instead the group chose to increase supply in a bid to win
back market share and slow higher-cost competing producers.
But shale oil production has proved to be more resilient
than many had originally thought.
"Generally speaking, for non-OPEC fields already in
production, even a severe low price environment will not result
in production cuts, since high-cost producers will always seek
to cover a part of their operating costs," the OPEC report said.
"For future non-OPEC production, only expectations of an oil
price environment in the long-term below the marginal cost of
production may deter substantial non-OPEC developments. Over the
very long term, the economic threshold at which oil companies
invest in upstream projects likely reflects their long-term oil
price expectations."
It also said that since 1990, most of the forecasts
concerning future non-OPEC oil supply have been pessimistic and
often erroneous: "For example, non-OPEC production was once
projected to peak in the early 1990s and decline thereafter."
OPEC publishes long-term strategy reports every five years.
Its 2010 report did not mention shale oil as a serious
competitor, highlighting the dramatic change the oil markets
have undergone in the past few years.
The long-term report is prepared by OPEC's research team in
Vienna and traditionally cautions that it does not articulate
the final position of OPEC or any member country on any proposed
conclusions it contains.
SWING PRODUCER
OPEC's ability to cut and raise production over the past
decades to balance demand has earned it a reputation of being a
swing producer. But the long-term report suggested it is tight
shale oil that is now playing this role.
"Recent structural changes in the growth patterns of
non-OPEC supply as a result of the substantial contributions
from North American shale plays might prove to be a turning
point (e.g. short lead times of the projects and higher
short-term price elasticity)," the report noted.
It said new and cheaper technologies in extraction of tight
crude, shale gas, and oil sands would guarantee aggregate growth
at 6 percent per year and contribute 45 percent of the growth in
energy production to 2035.
"Improved technology, successful exploration and enhanced
recovery from existing fields have enabled the world to increase
its resource base to levels well above the expectations of the
past... The world's liquids resources are sufficient to meet any
expected increase in demand over the next few decades," it said.
"With plenty of oil still left in familiar locations,
forecasts that the world's reserves are drying out have given
way to predictions that more oil than ever before can be found,"
the report said.
By 2019, OPEC crude supply at 28.7 million bpd will still be
lower than in 2014, the report said, and demand for its oil will
start rising only after 2018-2019, reaching almost 40 million
bpd by 2040.
