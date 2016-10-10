Russian President Vladimir Putin greets media members upon his arrival at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Russia is ready to join a proposed cap on oil output by OPEC members, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an energy congress on Monday.

Putin, speaking at an energy congress in the Turkish city of Istanbul, said he hoped that OPEC members would confirm the decision to adopt quotas for output when the organization meets in November.

