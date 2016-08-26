(Repeats without changes from Thursday)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Saudi Arabian Energy
Minister Khalid Al-Falih tempered expectations that the world's
major oil producers would look to freeze production next month,
telling Reuters on Thursday that the "market is moving in the
right direction" already.
"We don't believe any significant intervention in the market
is necessary other than to allow the forces of supply and demand
to do the work for us," he said in an interview following a
speech at the U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council in Los
Angeles.
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria
from Sept. 26-28.
Oil rallied last week in part on anticipation of a freeze,
but those hopes have waned in the last couple of days.
Speaking publicly for the first time since talk about
freezing production surfaced in the last few weeks, Al-Falih
said there have not yet been any specific discussions of a
production freeze by OPEC, even though world supply remains
high. His comments suggest the chances of a pact are minimal, as
he pointed to a market rebalancing and steady demand.
Benchmark Brent crude has rebounded sharply since January
but struggled to stay above $50 a barrel. Saudi Arabia recently
hit a record in terms of barrels-per-day production, and other
member nations, including Iran, have said they will boost
output.
The kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter, started to
raise production from June to meet rising seasonal domestic
demand as well as higher export requirements. Al-Falih did not
say whether there was a specific level of output that would be
necessary to stabilize the market.
Saudi Arabia produced 10.67 million barrels per day of crude
oil, the most in its history, in July, and Al-Falih said on
Thursday that production has remained around that level, though
he could not cite a specific number for August.
Global marker Brent futures gave back some gains
following Al-Falih's comments, slipping as much as 35 cents, or
0.7 percent, over 20 minutes, before recovering somewhat. Brent
was trading up 61 cents at $49.66 a barrel by 3:35 p.m. ET (1935
GMT).
A previous attempt to freeze output at January levels to
support prices collapsed in April after Saudi Arabia said it
wanted all producers, including Iran, to join the initiative.
Since Al-Falih's appointment in April, Saudi Arabia has taken a
softer tone toward Iran at OPEC.
Al-Falih said no specific production level for a freeze has
been broached yet.
"If there is consensus that emerges between now and the
Algiers meeting, Saudi Arabia as always will be a constructive
player in these discussions and we will be willing to
participate," he said Thursday.
