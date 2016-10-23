DOHA Oct 23 The king of Saudi Arabia, the
world's largest oil exporter, met Venezuela's president on
Sunday in Riyadh and discussed ways to stabilise global oil
prices, state news SPA reported.
King Salman and President Maduro "reviewed areas of
bilateral cooperation... and the latest developments including
cooperation for the stability of oil markets," SPA said.
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier
on Sunday that the views of the kingdom and Russia, the world's
top oil producer, on the need to stabilise the market "are
getting closer".
"We have managed today... through a common meeting to reach
a common notion to what we can reach in November," Falih said,
referring to an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30, when the
exporting group is set to finalise a production cut agreement.
Novak, who is in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit as
minister, earlier met the energy ministers of the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) which included key Gulf OPEC producers
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
President Maduro was quoted on Saturday as saying that OPEC
and non-OPEC nations were "very close" to an agreement on oil
production curbs, Azerbaijan's state news agency Azertag
reported.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
agreed in Algiers on Sept. 28 to reduce production to a range of
32.5 million to 33.0 million barrels per day, which would be its
first output cut since 2008.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)