DUBAI, March 3 No decision on the date or venue
of a possible meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers has
been made yet, a Gulf OPEC delegate said on Thursday.
"There has been no decision made regarding the meeting yet.
No date or location decided yet. The Gulf countries prefer that
it would be held in the first half of April, and preferably in
Doha, or some other Gulf city," the delegate told Reuters.
"We are looking forward to having a good meeting and
positive results."
OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC member Russia, the
world's two largest oil exporters, agreed last month to freeze
output at January levels to prop up prices if other nations
agreed to join the first global oil pact in 15 years.
More meetings between oil producers were expected to take
place in March.
