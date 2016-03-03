DUBAI, March 3 No decision on the date or venue of a possible meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers has been made yet, a Gulf OPEC delegate said on Thursday.

"There has been no decision made regarding the meeting yet. No date or location decided yet. The Gulf countries prefer that it would be held in the first half of April, and preferably in Doha, or some other Gulf city," the delegate told Reuters.

"We are looking forward to having a good meeting and positive results."

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC member Russia, the world's two largest oil exporters, agreed last month to freeze output at January levels to prop up prices if other nations agreed to join the first global oil pact in 15 years.

More meetings between oil producers were expected to take place in March. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark Potter)