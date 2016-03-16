KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 16 Top OPEC producer
Saudi Arabia fully supports an emergency meeting for oil
producers in the Qatari capital Doha in April, a Saudi oil
source said on Wednesday.
"Since Russia and other countries agree on having an
emergency meeting for oil producers in Doha on April 17, Saudi
Arabia fully supports this initiative," the source said.
Earlier on Wednesday, OPEC sources told Reuters oil
producers including Gulf OPEC members support holding talks next
month on a deal to freeze output even if Iran declines to
participate, increasing the likelihood of the first global
supply deal in 15 years.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans)