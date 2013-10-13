DAEGU, South Korea Oct 13 OPEC's current crude output is "adequate to the market" and there is no talk of the cartel changing its output target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets in December, the UAE's energy minister, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, said.

"There is no sign or something that we can tell you today to say we are increasing or decreasing the quota," Mazroui told Reuters in an interview, referring to the December meeting.

The United Arab Emirates produced 2.7 million to 2.8 million bpd of crude last month, Mazroui said on Sunday, but he declined to reveal this month's production level.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, meets on Dec. 4 in Vienna to decide whether to adjust its output target. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)