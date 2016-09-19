CARACAS, Venezuela, Sept 19 Global oil supply of
94 million barrels per day needs to fall by about a tenth if it
is to match consumption, Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio Del
Pino said on Monday.
Del Pino, whose country is pressing for OPEC and non-OPEC
producers to reach a deal to bolster crude prices, said a "fair
price" would be around $70 per barrel.
"Global production is at 94 million barrels per day, of
which we need to go down 9 million barrels per day to sustain
the level of consumption," he said in an interview with state
oil company PDVSA's internal TV station.
Del Pino is also president of PDVSA.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that
OPEC and non-OPEC countries were close to reaching a deal to
stabilize oil markets.
OPEC members will meet on the sidelines of the International
Energy Forum, which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria
from Sept. 26 to 28.
Non-OPEC producer Russia is also attending the forum.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)