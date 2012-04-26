NEW YORK, April 26 The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index fell to its lowest level in nearly five years on Thursday at 24.99 percent.

The index represents implied volatility in U.S. crude oil futures and is a mathematical measurement of traders' perceptions of risk in the oil markets.

The index is based on trade in the U.S. Oil Fund, which is invested in the U.S. crude oil futures market on the New York Mercantile Exchange over various months, but heavily weighted towards the prompt month.

The current downtrend in the index dates back to April 11, when the index peaked at 31.79 percent.

