NEW YORK, April 26 The Chicago Board Options
Exchange's Oil Volatility Index fell to its lowest level
in nearly five years on Thursday at 24.99 percent.
The index represents implied volatility in U.S. crude oil
futures and is a mathematical measurement of traders'
perceptions of risk in the oil markets.
The index is based on trade in the U.S. Oil Fund, which is
invested in the U.S. crude oil futures market on the New York
Mercantile Exchange over various months, but heavily weighted
towards the prompt month.
The current downtrend in the index dates back to April 11,
when the index peaked at 31.79 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)