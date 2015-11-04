NEW YORK Nov 4 A bullish signal emerging from
trading in the options in the largest exchange-traded oil fund
should be taken with a pinch of salt because the outlook for
crude prices remains bleak, analysts said.
U.S. crude has largely stayed below the $50 mark for
more than three months, but call options on the United States
Oil Fund (USO), typically used for placing bullish bets
on shares of the fund, have seen a big uptick since October.
Calls outnumber puts by a 1.3-to-1 margin, the highest in
three years, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
That growing preference for the calls is a departure from the
norm.
The USO consistently sells cheaper front-month futures and
buys more expensive longer-term futures, so it tends to fall
over the longer-term. It is for this reason that put options are
usually in higher demand.
The surge in call activity might be due to protective
positioning, said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald.
"As people have brought up their short exposure in the
energy space, they might be hedging it using calls on the USO,"
he said. Energy stocks have been rallying lately, gaining more
than 12 percent in the last month, as investors have turned to
those stocks, which are still the S&P 500's worst-erforming
sector this year.
Open interest in USO calls has grown to 1.8 million
contracts, up 20 percent since the beginning of October. Open
interest in puts that would protect against a decline in the
shares has declined by about 15 percent in the same period.
Calls on USO shares rising above $20 by mid-January
represent the largest block of open interest in the fund's
options. The last time the shares were at $20, U.S. crude was
touching $60 a barrel. On Wednesday, U.S. oil futures were
trading at $47.62 a barrel.
"There is an awful lot of things that have to go right for
the people who are in ETFs and are sort of betting on much
higher numbers of crude oil," Tom Kloza, global head of energy
analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, said. "And I
just don't know if that many things can go right."
Continuing oversupply of crude and weaker global economic
growth could keep oil prices from rallying in a meaningful way,
analysts said. On Wednesday, the oil fund's shares were down 7
cents at $15.21.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)