* Investors see risk of lack of supply
* Volatility rises on longer-term options
* Brent crude futures show fear of surplus ebbing
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, June 9 Oil investors are finally buying
into the notion that the biggest risk to the price now is likely
to be supply falling short of demand, rather than from any
stubborn overhang of unwanted crude, the options market shows.
The price of Brent crude has hit $52 a barrel, virtually
double January's near-13-year lows, driven primarily by a
decline in global production that has been speedy enough to
bring supply and demand into line faster than many had
anticipated.
"In the end, you will see global oversupply, at some point
diminish, and in effect even earlier than speculators realise,"
ABN Amro chief energy strategist Hans van Cleef said.
In the last year, nearly a million barrels per day (bpd)
have vanished from higher-cost U.S. output, one of the key
contributors to the surplus that built up since the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries voted in late 2014 to
sacrifice price strength for market share. C-OUT-T-EIA
Coupled with that, unplanned outages, from wildfires in
Canada, to violence in Nigeria and political or economic unrest
in Venezuela and Libya, have reached their highest in five
years, taking as much as 4 million bpd offline last month.
For the last two years, volatility, a measure of the cost of
owning a particular option, has been at its highest on deeply
unprofitable, very near-term put options, or those that give
their owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell oil at a
given price by a set date.
To an extent, that bias reflected the fear among investors
of a sudden, and potentially profound, downside shock for the
oil market.
The skew has now shifted to unprofitable, or
out-of-the-money, put options maturing almost a year out, for
the first time since 2014.
This switch would suggest investors are a lot more confident
about the prospect of a more sustained rally in the oil price
and much of the concern over the extent of the overhang of
unwanted crude held in storage tanks, or even on ships, appears
to have evaporated.
LABELLING THE MARKET
"It's part of that switch from moving from pricing
inventories being accumulated to trying to price up how fast
inventories will be run down. It's a different trading
structure," Standard Chartered head of commodities research Paul
Horsnell said.
Volatility on out-of-the-money puts maturing next April at a
strike price of around $35.35 a barrel is around 45 percent,
compared with around 35 percent for out-of-the-money puts
maturing in one week's time with a strike price of $49.42.
"Everything starts and finishes with 'what sort of market is
this? Is there excess demand or excess supply?'... As soon as
you start saying it's in excess demand, then a lot of those
factors that are driving time structure and the volatility
surface, which was 'there's a risk of running out of inventory
storage space and storage is going to be full to the max' ... go
out of the window," Horsnell said.
Highlighting this growing faith in oil's prospects for this
year, is the shrinking of the premium, or contango, of Brent
futures contracts for delivery of crude further ahead over those
for prompt delivery.
The contango between the front-month Brent futures contract
and December 2017 futures has fallen below $3.00
a barrel, less than half of what it was just three months ago.
"...You see signals that global economic growth may be
fragile, but there is still growth, especially in emerging Asia
and oil demand will remain solid there," ABN Amro's van Cleef
said. "So that will balance the market in the second half of the
year and therefore justifies current prices, if not even higher
prices."
