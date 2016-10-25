LONDON Oct 25 The chance of an agreement to
freeze or cut crude output when OPEC members meet next month
might appear more distant now Iraq has joined those asking for
an exemption, but investors are ramping up their bets that oil
prices will rally.
The price of oil has this month risen to its highest so far
this year, having gained more than 10 percent in the four weeks
since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
agreed to cut production and rein excess global supply.
Since the decision at a meeting in Algiers on Sept. 28, at
which OPEC said it would seek to cut output to output to a range
of 32.5-33.0 million barrels per day, from its current estimate
of 33.24 million bpd.
Although there are questions hanging over how much each
country will cut and whether all countries will agree to it,
investors have raised their bets in both futures and options at
breakneck speed that oil prices will continue to rise.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) and the InterContinental Exchange shows money managers
have added to their bets on a rising crude price at the fastest
monthly pace on record in October.
Fund managers have bought nearly 218,000 lots of crude
futures and options contracts in October alone, the largest
monthly rise to date, as investors have taken heart from falling
stockpiles.
"While much of the oil market paints a picture of a
commodity struggling under the weight of a huge surplus,
statistical balances suggest that conditions have improved
markedly," Barclays commodities analyst Kevin Norrish said in a
note.
"If OPEC comes up with a meaningful cut to output in
November and the northern hemisphere has a reasonably cold
winter, then in our view, crude oil price risk will return very
much to the upside."
Total net long holdings of U.S. and Brent crude oil futures
and options now stands at nearly 688,000 lots, equivalent to
around 688 million barrels of oil, nearly a week's worth of
total global consumption.
This position has doubled since the start of August, when
Saudi Arabia first signalled the possibility of an agreement
between the group and non-member Russia to temper output.
IRAQ WANTS OUT
A number of countries that are still scrambling to regain
market share, including Iran, which was under Western sanctions
until January, Nigeria and Libya, which have seen their
production curtailed by violence and civil unrest, are widely
expected to be exempt from any such deal.
Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on
Monday after Iraq, the second-largest OPEC producer after Saudi
Arabia and the biggest contributor to the group's supply growth,
said it should also be exempt from having to cut.
On the surface, the options market seems to suggest
investors are betting against any deal when OPEC members meet in
Vienna in late November.
Speculators hold nearly 10 percent more sell options than
buy options for contracts expiring after the meeting on Nov. 30,
but this belies a more bullish picture.
Holdings of bearish February sell, or put, options that
expire after the Vienna meeting have risen by 40 percent to a
total 38,000 lots since the gathering in Algiers for puts that
give the holder the right to sell at $35, $40, $45 and $50.
Yet the average cost of owning this set of options has
tumbled to $0.53 a barrel from $2.42.
Meanwhile, holdings of bullish buy, or call, options that
give the holder the right to buy at $50, $55, $60 and $65, have
risen by 60 percent to around 26,000 lots since late September
and the average cost of owning these particular options has
risen to $1.91 a barrel from $1.19 a month ago.
Energy hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand, who shot to
financial fame in 2008 by correctly predicting the spike and
subsequent drop in the price of crude that year, told the
Reuters Commodities Summit on Oct. 13 the OPEC decision was a
"game-changer".
"In 2014 the big opportunity was in prices going down and
now the big opportunity is in prices going up. That's the way I
see it," he said.
