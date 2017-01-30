(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2jZ9D1H
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2jZ9SK9
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 27 Hedge funds are betting heavily
that crude oil markets will move into a supply deficit and start
to draw down excess stockpiles in 2017.
Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed net long
positions equivalent to 160 million barrels in calendar spread
options on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
Fund managers have amassed a net long position equivalent to
80 million barrels in physically settled calendar spread options
(tmsnrt.rs/2jZ9D1H).
They have also accumulated a net long position equal to
another 80 million barrels in financially settled calendar
spread options, according to an analysis of regulatory data.
Fund managers will make money from their net long positions
if the price of nearby oil futures contracts rises relative to
longer-dated futures contracts as the oil market rebalances.
But the spread trade is already very crowded which means
there is considerable downside risk if the calendar spreads
start to soften or the hedge funds decide to take profits.
CALENDAR SPREADS
Crude calendar spread options have become some of the most
popular instruments on NYMEX among hedge funds as measured by
open interest.
Calendar spread options allow traders to take a view on
whether the supply-demand balance will tighten or weaken without
having to take a view on the outright level of oil prices.
Economist Holbrook Working explained the relationship
between commodity inventories and futures prices over 80 years
ago ("Price relations between July and September wheat futures",
1933).
If supply is expected to exceed demand, and stocks are high
and rising, nearby futures prices will normally trade in
contango.
If supply is expected to fall short of demand, and stocks
are low and falling, nearby futures prices will normally in
backwardation.
Oil market practice has largely confirmed the theory.
Changes in the market balance have been closely associated with
changes in the structure of futures prices over the last two
decades.
Periods of oversupply, such as 1997/98, 2008/09 and now
2014/15, have been associated with a progressive shift into
contango.
Periods of rebalancing, such as 1999/2000 and 2010/11, have
been associated with a progressive shift towards backwardation.
Most traders currently expect the oil market to move from a
period of substantial oversupply in 2014/15 towards a deficit at
some point in 2017/18.
Rebalancing is expected to be accompanied by the usual shift
from contango to backwardation in the oil futures curve.
THE BIG OIL BULLS
Oil traders have become progressively more optimistic about
rebalancing, with the result that the contango has narrowed
since the start of 2016 (tmsnrt.rs/2jZ9SK9).
Production agreements reached between OPEC and non-OPEC
members in November and December 2016 gave rebalancing hopes a
powerful boost and accelerated the contango-narrowing process.
Some hedge funds have expressed their confidence in
rebalancing through outright long positions in oil futures and
futures and options, betting that oil prices would continue
rising.
Hedge funds' combined net long position in Brent and WTI
futures and options hit a record 834 million barrels on Jan. 17,
up from just 422 million barrels on Nov. 15.
Others have established some very large positions in crude
calendar spread options, betting the market would continue
marching from contango towards backwardation.
The net long position in WTI calendar spread options has
doubled to 160 million barrels on Jan. 17, up from just 81
million barrels on Oct. 25.
Position building in calendar spread options probably helped
accelerate the shift from contango towards backwardation in
November and December.
The problem is that the hedge funds are now very long of
calendar spread options, and the spreads themselves have
weakened rather than tightened since the end of 2016, especially
in WTI.
If the WTI calendar spreads start tightening again, and push
towards backwardation, the hedge fund positions are set to
become increasingly profitable.
But if the rebalancing process stalls and the market remains
stuck in contango, the crowded hedge fund trade has introduced a
substantial element of liquidation risk.
(Editing by David Evans)