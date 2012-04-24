LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 24 Oil prices are
unlikely to fall far from current levels as global supply is
relatively tight and demand is continuing to rise, the head of
the trading and shipping arm of French oil company Total SA
said on Tuesday.
Pierre Barbe told a commodities conference in Switzerland
that oil prices were "a function of the perception of the
balance between oil supply and demand".
"Today, this balance does not look comfortable at all," he
said. "I do not believe there will be a big downward correction
from current prices."
Alex Beard, head of oil at Glencore, said oil
market volatility would continue.
"In the short term, or even the medium term, I think you're
going to get an extreme level of volatility ... You're going to
see a very, very choppy front especially when you start
introducing geopolitical concerns which are very front-end
dominated," Beard said.