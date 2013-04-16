* North Dakota says production to accelerate in May

* Weather and road restrictions remain issues

* State expects 850,000 bpd output by 2014 - state officials (Adds Texas production figures, Bakken well number)

By Sabina Zawadzki

April 16 Crude oil production in North Dakota, the No. 2 U.S. oil-producing state, hit an all-time high in February but will really accelerate in May after bad weather and road restrictions end, the state's Department of Mineral Resources said on Tuesday.

The recent oil boom from the exploitation of the huge Bakken formation that straddles the U.S.-Canadian border now has North Dakota forecasting production of 850,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early 2014.

Department statistics show output rose 41,184 bpd to 778,971 bpd in February after a rare drop in January. The previous record of 770,100 bpd was set in December 2012.

Protracted wintry weather will continue to impact production and will mean that seasonal road restrictions, which hamper operations, will continue longer.

"So it really will only be in May or maybe even June before production seriously gets underway," the department's director, Lynn Helms, told a conference call discussing the latest data.

"I don't think we're going to top 800,000 bpd until May. We might (do so) in April but I think we'll struggle there," he said.

Although weather conditions in February improved, several wintry storms hit the state in March and April. Storms can halt operations all together, while freezing weather complicates drilling for oil.

The number of wells producing oil in February was 8,492, up from 8,342 in January, although there were 9,446 wells that were capable of producing oil, the data showed.

Helms said of the total, 5,312 wells are in the Bakken formation and he calculated, based on well permit applications, another 6,000 new wells have either been approved or are awaiting approval.

The department has received more than 850 requests for multi-well pad drilling permits, with an average of around seven wells per application. In this type of drilling, several wells are bored from one location.

While the Bakken formation is huge, shale oil projects are characterized by rapidly decreasing production, so new wells need to be drilled and completed with hydraulic fracturing at rapid rates to maintain or increase production.

The industry says output from the state could reach 1.2 million bpd in coming years compared to 100,000 bpd in 2006.

In the United States, only Texas produces more oil than North Dakota, with 2.26 million barrels pumped in January, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. Texas is also experiencing an oil renaissance thanks to shale oil and gas. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley, Grant McCool and Bob Burgdorfer)