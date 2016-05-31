(Adds PDVSA comment on port operations, context)
By Marianna Parraga and Sarah McFarlane
HOUSTON/LONDON May 31 Four tankers carrying
over 2 million barrels of U.S. crude are stuck at sea and cannot
discharge at a Caribbean terminal because Venezuela's PDVSA has
not yet paid supplier BP Plc, according to two sources
and Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data.
The cargoes are part of a tender Petroleos de Venezuela
, known as PDVSA, awarded in March to BP and China
Oil. The deal was to import some 8 million barrels of West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude so Venezuela could dilute its extra
heavy crudes and feed its Caribbean refineries.
While three cargoes for this tender were delivered in April,
seven other vessels, including BP's four hired ones, are waiting
to discharge, leaving up to 3.85 million barrels of WTI in
limbo.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company's cash crunch, which also affected its oil
imports late last year, have added to a backlog of tankers since
March due to malfunctioning loading arms at Jose, Venezuela's
main crude port.
PDVSA initially offered to pay for the imports with
Venezuelan oil, but negotiations for those swaps failed as the
proposed loading windows and crude grades did not work for BP, a
source close to the talks said.
Amid low crude prices, declining exports and a brutal
recession at home, PDVSA has since 2015 delayed payments to
suppliers. As a result, service firms including Schlumberger
, Halliburton and Petrex have curtailed
operations in the OPEC country.
The payment delays are also raising questions about who will
pay for demurrage, or the daily costs for delays. Three of the
BP tankers have been anchored for over 30 days.
As China already lifts Venezuelan crude as part of broader
oil-for-loans deals, its companies have agreed on swaps for this
tender, the sources said.
PORT PROBLEMS
Issues with loading arms to receive tankers at Jose port
have doubled wait times for shippers since March.
PDVSA said in a statement that installation of replacement
equipment in the port's southern dock were successfully
concluded on Tuesday.
Some 30 dirty tankers are currently waiting around PDVSA's
ports in Venezuela and Curacao.
PDVSA has become one of the largest buyers of U.S. crude
since last month even with a narrow arbitrage that makes most
exports unattractive, analysts have said, but payment delays
could stymie its bid to continue imports.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Sarah McFarlane
in London, with additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in
Caracas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Toni Reinhold)