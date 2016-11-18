HOUSTON Nov 18 U.S. refining firm Citgo
Petroleum is sending more products to its parent company,
Venezuela's PDVSA, to compensate for problems in the South
American country's domestic network, according to sources and
Reuters data.
State-run PDVSA has shipped some 190,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of crude to Citgo this year, but since the third quarter
Citgo has sent a large volume of refined products to Venezuela
in exchange to help the cash-strapped oil firm, the data show.
The shipments do not solve the shortage of refined petroleum
products in Venezuela resulting form outages and long
maintenance periods at almost all its refineries. But they have
helped prevent larger lines at gasoline stations in some parts
of the country.
From August to mid-November, PDVSA has received three or
four cargoes per month of U.S. products from Citgo of about
300,000 barrels each, including gasoline blend stock, diesel and
naphtha, according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking and trade
flows data. That is up from five cargoes for the entire second
half of 2015.
Citgo's cargoes are being paid through a mechanism known as
offsetting, which allows PDVSA to discount the value of the
imported products from the invoices for crude exports, sources
from the Venezuelan company and its refining unit said.
The increase in imports from Citgo has also allowed
Venezuela to blend its extra heavy crude and meet its exports
contracts, bringing in crucial cash flow for the country, which
depends on oil for over 90 percent of its exports revenue.
Tankers sent by Citgo are therefore given priority. They are
among the few vessels authorized to discharge at Venezuelan
ports without delays, while other suppliers of crude and
products to PDVSA have faced weeks-long waiting times to be paid
before unloading, sources from two oil companies said.
As of Nov. 17, a dozen tankers were waiting around PDVSA's
ports for authorization to discharge, including a 525,000-barrel
cargo of U.S. oil sent by BP in September and six cargoes
of refined products and liquefied petroleum gas supplied by
trading firms including Noble Americas and Vitol SA.
PDVSA found some financial relief through a $2.8 billion
debt swap in October, which allowed it to pay some delayed
invoices, including for oil supplies, the sources said.
But PDVSA did not achieve its goal of swapping at least 50
percent of its bonds maturing in 2017, so cash flow remains
insufficient to pay all creditors at the same time. This has
limited its portfolio of suppliers.
The recurrent delays to discharge imports and refinery
problems have hurt Venezuela's domestic fuel market, sparking
lines at pumping stations in several states and creating a
scarcity of 95-octane gasoline, the most consumed one, which
needs imported alkylate to be formulated.
An oil union representative, Jose Bodas, said the purchases
from Citgo are not enough to compensate for the low-performing
domestic refineries.
At the end of last week, Venezuela's refining network was
working at around 45 percent of joint capacity of 1.3 million
bpd due to paralysis of the El Palito refinery and partial
operation of the country's largest facilities, Amuay and Cardon.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston, with additional
reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo, Venezuela; Editing
by David Gregorio)