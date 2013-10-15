* Pemex says lower tax could hike investment to $35 bln in
2018 -CEO
* Pemex has no plan to buy more LNG due to pipe U.S. gas
coming 2015 -CEO
By Meeyoung Cho
DAEGU, South Korea, Oct 15 Mexico is producing
2.55 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and output is
expected to rise further by the end of this year, state-run oil
monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday.
Any additional boost would lift the country's production
further from a near 18-year low hit in July.
"Mexico has reversed the decline and now we are trending up
in terms of production," Director General of Pemex Emilio Lozoya
told Reuters in an interview.
Pemex sees the country's crude production rising to 2.6
million bpd by the end of the year, Lozoya said, up about 5
percent from output in July of 2.48 million bpd.
Pemex, the world's 10th biggest producer of crude oil
according to OPEC, has seen output decline by a quarter from a
peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.
Mexico's government last month proposed replacing state oil
monopoly Pemex's heavy taxation scheme with a new, more flexible
regime similar to those faced by private companies.
That in turn has been expected to free up Pemex to invest
more of its own revenue to exploit new and mature oil and gas
fields in a bid to stem its long output slide.
Pemex sees its exploration and production (E&P) investment
increasing to $35 billion in 2018 from $25 billion this year, if
the new tax proposals lead to a lower tax burden for the company
and oil prices remain at current levels, Lozoya said.
"This will strengthen Pemex's balance sheet and our capacity
to invest in exploration and production," said Lozoya, who is
visiting South Korea for the World Energy Congress held in the
city of Daegu, about 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul.
The government collects about a third of its budget from
Pemex in taxes. Pemex will obtain profits of between $7 billion
and $9 billion a year from 2015 if the new tax structure is
approved as presented, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said last
month.
Asked about any plan to buy more liquefied natural gas (LNG)
to meet growing gas demand in Mexico, Lozoya said: "No. We are
building large pipeline infrastructures that connect the U.S.
with Mexico. Natural gas demand in early 2015 will be met by
U.S. imports at cheaper prices obviously."
Several pipeline projects for sending U.S. gas to Mexico are
expected to be finished by the end of 2014. The projects could
add another 3.5 billion cubic feet per day of export capacity to
Mexico, doubling the existing capability, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said in March.
In July, U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico ran
about 2 billion cubic feet per day, the EIA said.
Mexico imports LNG at its Pacific coast Manzanillo terminal
and the Gulf coast Altamira terminal to augment its strapped
natural gas supplies.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)