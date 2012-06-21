* Shell could drill offshore Guiana from next week
* Financial returns need to be evenly shared -Guiana MP
By Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet
PARIS, June 21 The French government has
backtracked on a decision to delay plans by Royal Dutch Shell
to drill for oil off the coast of French Guiana, a
member of parliament for the overseas territory said, after
local politicians protested.
Newly appointed French Energy Minister Nicole Bricq last
week said all oil exploration permits, including those Shell was
at the point of obtaining for four sites offshore Guiana, would
be put on hold while it reviewed the Napoleonic-era code
governing the permits with an eye to the environment.
The announcement caused outrage among local representatives
who saw the potential for the returns from oil to help alleviate
poverty in Guiana, which suffers from high unemployment and poor
infrastructure.
"The prefect got the go-ahead yesterday authorising him to
sign local decrees to allow exploration to continue from
Monday," Chantal Berthelot, member of parliament for Guiana told
Reuters by telephone.
"This is a very important dossier for everyone in terms of
economic returns," she added.
A series of meetings had taken place this week between the
relevant ministries and local authorities, leading the
government to backtrack on its decision, she said, adding the
news of the suspension of the permits had come as a "shockwave".
Shell said it would await a ministerial announcement before
making any comments on the matter, while the French energy
ministry did not return calls by Reuters.
The Zaedyus oil basin, at a depth of 6,000 metres, could
generate production of 300 million barrels of oil, a Shell
executive said last week.
Berthelot said the project could now go ahead because Shell
was committed to increasing environmental protection.
Christian Rouge, coordinator for the local green group
Guyane Nature Environement, said France had missed a good
opportunity to protect the environment.
If the permits go ahead, "we will attack the decree
launching the drilling works", Rouge said.
The Anglo-Dutch oil major, which has a 45 percent stake in
the consortium along with Total, Tullow Oil
and Northpet, aimed to drill for oil in four sites over 2012 and
2013 and make a final investment decision expected at the end of
2013. Output would not start before 2019 or 2020.
Berthelot said the priority for the government was to ensure
that environmental constraints are taken seriously and that the
financial returns are evenly shared between Guiana, the French
government and the operators through a change in taxation rules.
"We need to start having serious talks from July and details
(on the new rules) need to emerge in September," she added.