HOUSTON, June 26 Argentina's private oil company
Pluspetrol and its partners at blocks 8, 56 and 88 in Peru have
launched tenders to sell a 300,000 barrel cargo combining
naphtha and medium distillate blend stock (MDBS) and two cargoes
of crude for delivery from July to September, documents seen by
Reuters on Thursday say.
Pluspetrol and its partners Hunt Oil, Sk Innovation
, Tecpetrol, Repsol and Sonatrach offer to
deliver the combined cargo of 150,000 barrels of naphtha and
150,000 barrels of MDBS on July 12-14 at Pisco port, Peru.
Prices for this tender must be indexed to ultra low-sulfur
diesel (ULSD) from the U.S. Gulf Coast and natural gasoline from
Mont Belvieu. Interested companies can also bid only for the
parcel of MDBS.
The Argentine company and its partners Korea National Oil
Corporation, Daewoo International Co. and
SK Innovation separately offer to sell a 250,000 barrel cargo of
Peruvian Loreto crude and a 150,000 barrel cargo of Mayna crude,
both for delivery from August 25 to September 3 at Bayovar port.
For these cargoes, interested companies must index bids to
West Texas Intermediate or Brent crudes front month prices.
Pluspetrol will receive offer for all of these tenders until
July 2.
Previously this month, Pluspetrol sold to U.S. Chevron
a 380,000 barrel cargo of Loreto crude that will be
loaded in the first week of August.
