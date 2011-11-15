* Petroperu advancing partnerships with Braskem, Repsol

LIMA Nov 15 State-run Petroperu plans to list up to 20 percent of its assets on the Lima stock exchange in April to raise capital for its expansion plans, the agency's head Humberto Campodonico said on Tuesday.

Petroperu wants to start producing oil like Colombia's Ecopetrol and Brazil's Petrobras and is also advancing plans to modernize its principal refinery.

"We hope to enter the market in April to see 20 percent of our stock trading, like Ecopetrol has," Campodonico said at a press conference.

Petroperu refines, stores and sells oil and its derivatives, competing with Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) in the Peruvian market. It stopped producing oil in the 1990s during a government drive to privatize various sectors of the economy.

To restart production, it is exploring partnerships with private companies including BPZ resources and Repsol.

Campodonico said on Tuesday Petroperu had signed memorandums of understanding with Brazil's Braskem and Repsol to develop petrochemical and natural gas projects. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)