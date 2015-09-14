LONDON, Sept 14 The pipeline that carries oil products such as diesel, jet fuel and gasoline between the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub and Germany has maintenance operations planned for September, traders said on Monday.

The 583-km Rhein-Main-Rohrleitungstransportgesellschaft (RMR) pipeline will close for a total of two weeks, traders said, though the precise start date was not clear. RMR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Royal Dutch Shell and BP are the primary stakeholders in the pipeline.

The works come at an inconvenient time for inland European buyers of oil products; water levels on the key Rhine waterway have dropped so low that barges cannot load more than half their usual capacity, a problem that has dogged the market since August.

Seasonal refinery maintenance is also limiting the amount of fuels produced within Germany, leading some in that country and Switzerland to try to import more oil products via rail.

"It's the only way to get enough product to the southern parts of Germany or Switzerland at the moment," one trader said.