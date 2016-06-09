(Refiled to correct spelling of 'operating')

LONDON, June 9 The Dutch-German RRP distillates pipeline was shut this week after a leak was reported in the Netherlands, the operating company said in a statement on Thursday.

The pipeline feeds oil products from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refinery hub into Germany and is partly owned by Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

Oil market sources said deliveries had already been affected to storage sites in Germany that are served by the pipeline.

The 24-inch pipeline has a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres per hour, according to the RRP website. (Reporting By Ron Bousso and Libby George; Editing by Greg Mahlich)