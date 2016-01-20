LONDON Jan 20 Citigroup cut its Brent crude oil price forecast for 2016 to $40 per barrel, a note from the bank showed on Wednesday.

"Due to fresh Chinese macro concerns and an as yet 'missing' reaction from non-OPEC production volumes, Citi is lowering its 2016 Brent forecast to $40 per barrel to reflect new market realities," the note to clients said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)