By Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder
| HOUSTON/WILLISTON, N.D., March 18
HOUSTON/WILLISTON, N.D., March 18 With the
prospect of another plunge in crude prices looming
after two months of stability, U.S. shale oil producers may face
another round of spending cuts to conserve cash and survive the
downturn.
A deeper retrenchment would have far-reaching effects.
Additional cutbacks would further gut the
already-hemorrhaging oilfield services industry and may heighten
expectations for a steeper drop in U.S. crude output later this
year.
They would also reinforce the United States' emerging role
as the world's "swing producer," with dozens of independent
companies that can quickly ramp up production in good times and
dial it back in a downturn.
"If I were an oil company today, I would talk about one
thing: how far can you cut costs," said Fadel Gheit, an oil
analyst at Oppenheimer in New York. "They cannot control
anything else." Gheit said he expected a new wave of capital
budget cuts starting in May, when much of the energy industry
reports quarterly results.
U.S. oil companies have slashed spending 20 to 60 percent
since the price of oil fell by half from June to January, and
oilfield services firms shed more than 30,000 jobs, according to
Reuters compilations of public disclosures.
Debt rating agency Moody's estimates that about a fifth of
the North American exploration and production companies it
follows will slash budgets by more than 60 percent this year
while more than half will cut spending by at least 40 percent.
After a pause brought a sense of relief, the price slide has
resumed. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has fallen
12 percent in a week to $42 on concerns about lingering global
oversupply. Citibank and Goldman Sachs have said oil could
tumble to $30 or even $20.
One Houston banker said acquisition chatter has picked up in
the past two weeks but that no company wanted to be the first to
seek buyers given potential investors and sellers remain wide
apart on valuations.
Companies have made clear they will not hesitate to trim
more to avoid credit rating downgrades and further stock sell
offs.
"We don't see value in chasing growth in this environment,"
Al Walker, chief executive of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, a
top shale company, said this month.
Oil firms slashed tens of billions of dollars from their
capital budgets between November and February. Many have cut
costs already twice and could do it again after first-quarter
earnings in May, though ConocoPhillips has already
announced cuts on Tuesday.
Conoco said it expected to spend about $11.5 billion per
year over the next three years, down from a prior forecast of
$16 billion.
Oil producers can save money by shrinking their rig fleets
and delaying so-called completions, which include fracking, of
wells to bring them online, which accounts for 60 to 70 percent
of a well's total cost.
Anadarko expects to end this year with 420 to 440
uncompleted wells, while EOG Resources Inc, often
considered the strongest U.S. shale oil company, expects to have
285, with postponed completions saving it about $500 million.
OUTPUT DIP?
The U.S. land rig count has already fallen some 43 percent
from its 2014 high of 1,876 in November to 1,069 last week,
according to Baker Hughes. More declines are likely.
That trend, along with deferred completions, has some
executives predicting national crude output will drop earlier
than official forecasts.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) latest forecast
from March 10 sees U.S. output peaking in May at 9.46 million
barrels per day (bpd) and then dipping to 9.41 million in June.
But in a sign the drop could come sooner, the agency now
expects output in two of the biggest U.S. fields, the Eagle Ford
shale in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota, to fall in April,
for the first time since it began tracking drilling in those
oilfields in 2013.
Still, those initial declines, projected at around 18,000
bpd, would make only a small dent in global oversupply estimated
at about 1 million bpd. Some analysts say that as soon as prices
inch up companies may quickly bring their backlog of wells
online, limiting any possible price gains.
In the Bakken, for example, there are 800 uncompleted wells,
state officials said last week. The tally is
growing as producers wait to see if low prices trigger a roughly
$5 billion North Dakota production tax break in June, said Lynn
Helms, the state's top oil regulator.
While oil producers brace for more cuts, they have not given
up hopes for a rebound and assure investors they will be ready
to tap uncompleted wells and boost the number of rigs they
operate.
"First, our overarching goal this year is to prepare for oil
price recovery," Bill Thomas, EOG's chief executive officer,
told investors while discussing the company's fourth-quarter
earnings. "We would be ready to respond swiftly when oil prices
improve."
