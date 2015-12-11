LONDON Dec 11 Europe's drivers are in for a
winter treat as plummeting oil prices and a surplus of
distillates are set to pressure diesel pump prices that are
already at six year lows.
Oil firms and commodity-reliant nations are smarting from
tumbling oil futures, which hit fresh seven year lows near $39
per barrel on Friday following the failure of oil cartel OPEC to
impose a production ceiling at its meeting last week.
Their pain is to the benefit of Europe's drivers, who have
had to wait longer for price declines than their American
counterparts due to higher fuel taxes and a strong U.S. dollar.
Already, British supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons have
cut the price of petrol to below the 1 pound ($1.52) per litre
mark. The Petrol Retailers Association said other retailers were
"likely to follow their move" if oil prices remained low, while
industry group RAC said the level "should become commonplace."
According to the RAC Foundation, the price declines would
cut the cost of filling up a 55-litre car with petrol by around
9 pounds compared with last year, while diesel would be more
than 11 pounds cheaper.
Lower fuel prices should put extra money in consumers'
pockets for the holiday shopping season, potentially providing a
boost to economic recovery across Europe.
Europe's many diesel car owners are on track for even bigger
savings due to a burgeoning overhang of distillates in oil tanks
across the region.
"There has been a significant increase in global supplies of
diesel," said David Hunter, energy analyst with Schneider
Electric Energy and Sustainability Services. "You see that
reflected in the northwest European prices."
Fuel prices, while related to crude oil, also move according
to their own supply and demand dynamics. This year, consumption
of gasoline, which dominates car fleets elsewhere in the world,
skyrocketed, while diesel demand growth suffered from slower
industrial activity.
This, along with the addition of new diesel-oriented
refinery units worldwide, has turned Europe into a dumping
ground of excess supply.
That has weighed on diesel wholesale prices, which slipped
below petrol in the UK this week, according to the Petrol
Retailers Association.
The average diesel price at the pump across Europe has also
fallen by just under 1.5 percent from late November to this week
to an average of 1.16 euro per litre, according to European
Commission data, more than double the rate of gasoline's
decline.
This has piled on the pain for oil refineries that bet big
on diesel demand growth. Saudi Arabia alone has opened two
massive new diesel-oriented refineries in the past two years,
while refineries in Asia and Europe have also added diesel
units.
"Certainly, the wholesale price for distillates is under a
lot of pressure," said Steve Sawyer, head of refining at energy
consultants FGE.
But the news is excellent for Europe's drivers.
The car fleet on the continent shifted from gasoline to
diesel engines over the last two decades as governments favoured
diesel's lower carbon dioxide emissions and high efficiency
compared with gasoline.
By 2014, diesel cars made up more than half of passenger
fleet sales in Europe; its cars and trucks now consume around
3.8 million barrels per day, according to FGE, making it the
largest automotive diesel market in the world.
"There is another wave of pressure to come," Sawyer said,
once the winter heating season ended and refineries ramped up
production to meet gasoline demand.
"Absent any really cold weather ... it's difficult to see
how this mountain of distillates is going to be worked off."
($1 = 0.6575 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)