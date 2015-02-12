(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 12 "Excessive oil and gas loan
concentrations have been a key factor in the failure of some
banks during periods of steep price declines," the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) notes with bureaucratic
understatement in its handbook for U.S. bank examiners.
Falling oil and gas prices can have a negative impact on
firms beyond producers themselves, rippling out to hurt oilfield
service companies, drilling contractors, water haulers,
construction companies, local hotels, housing projects,
restaurants and even convenience stores.
"Banks with regional concentrations in areas that are
heavily dependent on the oil and gas economy can be severely
affected beyond the direct lending for oil and gas production,"
the handbook warns, instructing examiners to watch out for
unintended concentrations of credit risk.
The examination manual for "Oil and Gas Production Lending",
which was updated in April 2014, is a timely reminder of the
tight links between the exploration and production sector on the
one hand and the banking system on the other.
While the equity and debt finance, including securitized
lending, have come to play an increasingly important role in
paying for drilling, as well as purchasing rigs and pressure
pumping equipment, bank credit still has an important role in
the industry.
Oil and gas producers, as well as drilling contractors and
other service companies, have a high degree of operational
leverage: a high proportion of their costs are fixed while their
revenues are vulnerable to changes in prices.
Lending to oil and gas producers is highly specialized and
the industry "generally poses higher credit risk than most other
sectors" the OCC cautions, one reason it merits its own chapter
in the supervision manual.
PENN SQUARE BANK
OCC knows all about the risks associated with oil and gas
lending from bitter experience. The agency supervised the
infamous Penn Square Bank in Oklahoma City, which was declared
insolvent immediately after the July 4th weekend in 1982, as
billions of dollars of poor quality oil and gas loans turned
sour.
Between 1978 and 1982, Penn Square had advanced an
extraordinary gusher of loans, many of them ostensibly to drill
for deep gas in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin, as well as to finance
rig companies, local restaurants and all manner of ill-judged
real estate projects, including marinas in Florida.
But when oil and gas prices began to fall in 1981, amid
soaring supplies and falling demand, the riskiness and even
fraudulent nature of many of the loans was revealed. Penn Square
collapsed like a house of cards.
Unfortunately, the badly run bank operating out of a single
branch in a shopping centre in Oklahoma City had sold parts of
most of its loans to much larger institutions around the
country. Penn Square had sold loan participations to 53 other
banks.
Penn Square's bad loans ultimately contributed to the
collapse of Continental Illinois in Chicago in 1984, the
country's 7th largest bank by deposits, in what was then the
biggest bank failure in U.S. history. Penn Square's failure also
hit other major banks as far afield as Seattle, Michigan and New
York.
"Banks loaned on the assumption of escalating prices. No one
ever considered that prices could fall," Bill Taylor, the
Federal Reserve's top bank supervisor, who had to clear up the
mess, recalled later ("Integrity, fairness and resolve: lessons
from Bill Taylor and the last financial crisis" 2010).
DIFFERENT THIS TIME
U.S. bank regulators will hope for a different outturn this
time, even if some of the conditions of the earlier oil and gas
boom have been replicated in the shale plays of Oklahoma, Texas
and North Dakota since 2009.
Penn Square's bad management was egregious, as author
Phillip Zweig chronicled in his superlative history of the
crisis "Belly Up". U.S. banks are now mostly larger and
hopefully better run. In many cases, banks have insisted that
production is hedged to ensure cash flows remains sufficient to
meet debt repayments in the near term.
Bank regulators have also been on high-alert for any
relaxation of lending standards during the oil boom. And a much
larger share of financing is supplied via equity and debt
structures rather than being held on bank balance sheets.
But if the Penn Square experience is unlikely to be
repeated, it underscores the tight coupling between oil and gas
on the one hand and the finance industry on the other, which is
a source of vulnerability to both.
The unusually large degree of leverage in oil and gas
lending - both operational leverage at the exploration and
production companies and financial leverage provided through the
financing structure - is a potent accelerant.
In good times, oil and gas lending appears to be highly
profitable. But the cycle can turn remarkably quickly, as it did
in 1981/82.
THE BORROWING BASE
Banks make various types of loans to companies in the oil
and gas production sector, secured against reserves in the
ground, a share of production or equipment like rigs.
Production loans are advanced against the "borrowing base,"
the estimated value of oil and gas that can be produced from the
mineral rights. Typically, banks will advance no more than 50-65
percent, often less, of the present worth of the future net
income (PWFNI) from the reserves.
Estimating reserves is notoriously difficult, because it
depends on assumptions made by geologists and petroleum
engineers that are subject to wide uncertainty.
OCC requires banks to base their reserve estimates on an
engineering report conducted by a specialist in-house team or an
independent third-party.
Both the reserve estimates and their discounted future
valuation depend critically on present and expected future oil
and gas prices. Oil and gas prices used in the engineering
report "must be realistic and fully supported," under OCC rules.
PRICE DECK REVISION
Banks and independent engineers employ a "price deck" to
determine the future value of liquids and gas production. OCC
requires the price deck be updated at least every six months and
based on average prices over time using possible ranges for
price variation.
The plunge in oil prices since June, and especially since
October, will therefore sharply reduce reserve estimates, the
PWFNI and the borrowing base when the next appraisals are
conducted.
It is not just production loans that will be harder to
obtain. Rig loans and other equipment financing are based on
expectations about utilization and contract rates. With so many
rigs now idled and day rates dropping, equipment financing will
tighten considerably.
Some banks will attempt to show flexibility on production
and equipment loans so as not to worsen the financial
difficulties of their borrowers. But other forms of financing,
from equity and debt, have largely dried up, so conditions for
oil and gas companies will inevitably tighten severely.
The severe squeeze explains why conserving cash is now
number one priority for companies across the U.S. oil and gas
sector. Just as the boom unleashed a self-reinforcing cycle of
higher production, higher cash flow and easier financing, the
bust has now sent the process into reverse.
