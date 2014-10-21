* Falling oil price blunts appetite for U.S. LNG exports
* Asian buyers of U.S. LNG alarmed by shifting dynamic
* Oil prices may delay Australian, Canadian LNG projects
* U.S. LNG could be diverted to Latin America, Europe
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Oct 21 Plunging global oil prices may
turn hopes for cheap liquefied natural gas supplies from the
United States into a costly disappointment for Asian buyers who
have already invested billions of dollars in long-term
contracts.
The 26 percent price slide since June to $85 a barrel
exposes cracks in the assumption by utilities and industrial
companies from Japan to India that cheap U.S. LNG would muscle
into high-value Asian energy markets from 2016.
Oil prices form the backbone of LNG trade to Asia, because
exporters outside the United States typically tie 25-year supply
deals to crude oil prices. If prices continue to fall, these
suppliers from Qatar to Australia will regain their edge over
upstart U.S. producers.
"From the buyer's view, $80 oil makes oil-linked supplies
less expensive ... it makes U.S. LNG relatively less attractive
for buyers," said one industry source with a commercial focus on
North American projects.
When Asian buyers signed for U.S. supply deals, the discount
to rival oil-linked LNG supply was around $1.90 per mmBtu, but
now that could be as low as 90 cents, and an oil price of $80 a
barrel effectively results in a dead heat.
Asian buyers such as Korea Gas Corp., Tokyo
Electric and India's Gail now face the
potential for a glut of increasingly cheap oil-linked LNG.
PROJECTS SUFFER
The oil price drop has raised the possibility that some U.S.
Gulf Coast LNG export plants may be mothballed before they ever
get a chance to supply world markets.
Outside the United States as well, industry executives warn
that sustained weak prices may delay or derail export projects
that look marginal at $80-a-barrel oil.
Oil majors from Eni to Chevron are moving
to gauge the profitability of liquefaction plants in a low oil
price world. The result varies from project to project, because
in some cases lower oil prices also bring down development
price-tags.
For others nearing final investment decisions, bank
creditors have vetted projects at oil prices from $70 a barrel.
If prices fall toward that level, new projects could start to
fold.
Some costly Australian projects will struggle to generate
cash-flow even at current oil price levels, an executive
developing an as-yet-unannounced LNG project in Canada said.
"The Australian projects would need to raise their level of
oil indexation to survive, but I am not sure that would be
possible until a few years after the start of exports," he said.
Others see Australian plants holding up a shade better.
"At $80 a barrel the returns are ordinary versus the project
breakeven price; what a number of them would like is
triple-figure oil to boost revenue," the first source said.
"There are a number of potential projects chasing investment
that look marginal at $80 a barrel," he said.
In Canada, where high project development costs have made
investors cautious, low oil prices will make progress even more
difficult, another source said.
SMASHED BY OIL
Seen in the light of plus-$100 a barrel oil, projects to
liquefy and export U.S. gas by ship promised major cost savings
to Asian buyers and leverage to push down the cost of rival
supply. That logic now risks backfiring on them.
"Once you get below $90 a barrel you start to get out of the
money on U.S. LNG exports," said one LNG executive whose company
is developing a major export project in east Africa.
"Buyers in Asia have this myopic view of the market by
seeing the U.S. as a safe bet, and some of them are going to get
smashed by what's coming," he said.
With oil at those levels, buyers may opt to fill their needs
by turning to their long-term, oil-linked supplies and
relegating the United States to a marginal swing supplier in
Asia.
Cutting imports of U.S. gas is a possibility, but it is
costly given that buyers under the typical contract have to pay
a $150 million service charge annually to plant operators for
every million tonnes of export capacity.
Given that U.S. regulators have so far approved 49 million
tonnes of export rights, buyers are likely to try to divert the
LNG to Europe and South America, where U.S. gas may find a
niche.
Such a shift also could reshape European gas markets by
lowering prices and squeezing out some Russian pipeline gas.
"If the LNG gets dumped on North-West Europe, it could
weaken the hub price to near $6 a mmBtu by around 2020," energy
consultant David Ledesma said. Prices now are at $10 per mmBtu.
But Japanese utilities are not geared up for fast-moving
trading activity on the world gas markets, the east African LNG
project executive said.
"Once those U.S. projects start to make losses, it will have
a major impact on share prices."
