(Adds Superior Energy Services, ConocoPhillips) Aug 4 Job cuts at oilfield service providers Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc have turned out to be steeper than expected as crude prices hold at about $50 levels, a 57 percent drop from June last year. Halliburton Co, which is buying Baker Hughes in a $35 billion deal, is slashing 14,000 jobs. Baker Hughes plans to cut about 13,000 jobs worldwide. Halliburton said in April it would cut 9,000 jobs, while Baker Hughes said it planned to reduce 10,500 jobs. Demand for oilfield services has been hit as oil producers have trimmed their budgets and lowered the number of rigs they planned to deploy this year. Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said earlier in July that the company expects little improvement in pricing levels in the near future. Houston-based Schlumberger said in April that it would cut 11,000 jobs, bringing the total job cuts announced this year to 20,000, or about 15 percent of its workforce. Oil producers have also cut thousands of jobs. Royal Dutch Shell said in July it would cut 6,500 jobs this year, or about 7 percent of its global workforce. Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said it would lay off 1,500 employees, or about 2 percent of its global workforce. Company Job cuts no./percentage Total no. of Date of employees announcement of job cuts Schlumberger Ltd 20,000 jobs About 120,000, as of April 16, 2015 Dec. 31 Baker Hughes Inc 13,000 jobs About 62,000, as of June 24, 2015 Dec. 31 Halliburton Co About 14,000 More than 70,000, as July 24, 2015 of June 30, 2015 Chevron Corp 1,500 jobs, 2 pct of About 64,700 July 28, 2015 global workforce employees, as of Dec. 31 Helmerich & Payne Inc 2,000 jobs 11,914, as of Sept. Jan. 29, 2015 30 Weatherford 11,000 jobs in 2015 About 56,000, as of July 23, 2015 International Plc Dec. 31 Royal Dutch Shell 6,500 jobs in 2015 About 94,000 as of July 30, 2015 Dec. 31 Superior Energy 3,400 positions, or 24 About 14,300 workers July 30, 2015 Services Inc pct, this year as of Dec. 31 Civeo Corp 45 pct in U.S., 30 pct 3,000 full-time Dec. 29, 2014 in Canada, from 2014 employees, as of Dec. levels 31 ConocoPhillips Has cut 1,000, or 5 pct About 19,100, as of July 30, 2015 of total workforce, Dec. 31 looking at more cuts Hercules Offshore Inc About 40 pct of global About 1,800, as of April 29, 2015 workforce Dec. 31 MRC Global Inc 500, or 10 pct, since About 4,947, as of Feb. 20, 2015 March 2014 Dec. 31 Expects headcount of about 4,700 by April Basic Energy Services 20 pct lower than peak About 5,700, as of April 23, 2015 Inc of Q4 2014 Dec. 31 General Electric Co 575 in Texas oil and About 44,000 March 25, 2015 gas division employees (GE Oil & gas), as of Dec. 31 Parker Drilling Co 8 pct. Expects 10 pct 3,443, as of Dec. 31 Feb. 19, 2015 reduction by mid-year Noble Energy Inc 220 U.S. employees About 2,200 U.S. April 07, 2015 employees Enable Midstream About 10 pct About 2,000 employees Feb. 16, 2015 Partners LP and contractors, as of Dec. 31 Range Resources Corp Closes Oklahoma City 990, as of Jan. 1, Feb. 24, 2015 office, impacting 100 2015 employees DCP Midstream Partners About 20 pct of About 650, as of Dec. Jan. 30, 2015 LP corporate staff 31 Ion Geophysical Corp About 10 pct 879, as of Dec. 31 Feb. 11, 2015 EXCO Resources Inc 15 pct 558, as of Dec. 31 Feb. 24, 2015 Laredo Petroleum Inc 75 jobs About 420, as of Dec. Jan. 20, 2015 31 PostRock Energy Corp 25 pct of staff in About 143, as of Dec. Feb. 05, 2015 Oklahoma headquarters 31; 56 in Oklahoma headquarters Ensco Plc About 50 pct onshore About 8,500 workers Feb. 26, 2015 personnel as of Feb. 23, 2015 WPX Energy Inc About 8 pct About 1,100 full-time March 2, 2015 employees as of Dec. 21 Nabors Industries Ltd More than 18 pct of About 29,000, as of April 21, 2015 global workforce Dec. 31 (Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)