(Updates to add Ensco PLC, Nabors Industries, WPX Energy)
March 5Oilfield giants Schlumberger Ltd and
Halliburton Co and many others in the oil and gas industry
have announced plans to lay off thousands of people in the past few
months as global oil prices have nearly halved since June.
In January, crude prices fell to their lowest in more
than five years, hurt by a global supply glut and OPEC's refusal to
curtail production. This prompted oil producers to trim their
budgets and lower the number of rigs planned for 2015, hurting their
suppliers and service providers.
Smaller oil services company Weatherford said last month it
would eliminate the position of chief operating officer, while tiny
oil and gas producer Resolute Energy Corp said it would
slash its CEO's base pay by 96 percent.
Oil major BP Plc said it would freeze its base pay across
the company this year, while Basic Energy Services has said
it has implemented salary cuts for all management and administrative
employees and made changes to some benefit programs.
Company Job cuts Total no. of Date of
no./percentag employees announcement
e of job cuts
Schlumberger Ltd 9,000 jobs About 120,000, as Jan. 15,
of Dec. 31, 2014 2015
Baker Hughes Inc 7,000 jobs About 59,400, as Jan. 20,
of Dec. 31, 2013 2015
Halliburton Co 5,200-6,400 77,000, as of Dec. Feb. 10,
jobs 31, 2013 2015
Helmerich & Payne 2,000 jobs 11,914, as of Jan. 29,
Inc Sept. 30, 2014 2015
Weatherford 5,000 jobs 67,000, as of Dec. Feb. 05,
International Plc 31, 2013 2015
Hercules Offshore About 30 pct About 2,200, as of Feb. 12,
Inc Dec. 31, 2013 2015
Basic Energy 400 jobs About 5,400, as of Feb. 11,
Services Inc Dec. 31, 2013 2015
SunCoke Energy Inc 175 jobs 1,577, as of Dec. Dec.15, 2014
31, 2013
Ion Geophysical About 10 pct 879, as of Dec. Feb. 11,
Corp 31, 2014 2015
Laredo Petroleum 75 jobs 371, as of Dec. Jan. 20,
Inc 31, 2013 2015
PostRock Energy 25 pct of its About 209, as of Feb. 05,
Corp Oklahoma Dec. 31, 2013 (57 2015
headquarters in Oklahoma
staff headquarters)
Ensco Plc About 50 pct About 8,500 Feb. 26,
onshore workers as of Feb. 2015
personnel 23, 2015
WPX Energy Inc About 8 pct About 1,100 March 2,
full-time 2015
employees as of
Dec. 21, 2014
Nabors Industries About 12 pct About 29,000, as March 3,
Ltd of Dec. 31, 2014 2015
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto, Sneha Banerjee and Darshana
Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)