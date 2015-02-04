* Electric vehicle sales falter in final quarter of 2014
* Utilities, aircraft makers support renewable sector
* Wind, solar development largely unaffected by oil price
By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Feb 4 Europe's green transport
sector, still in its fledgling stages, is set to receive more
regulatory support as the slump in oil prices tempts drivers
back to gas guzzlers.
Renewable power, such as wind and solar, is an increasingly
established technology, competitive with conventional fuel and
no longer affected by movements in the oil market, analysts say.
The alternative transport sector is comparatively tiny, and
more exposed as about 90 percent of transport is fuelled by
conventional oil.
A roughly 50 percent drop in the international oil market
since June, meanwhile, lessens consumers' incentive to
buy electric and hybrid vehicles.
EU sales of electrically chargeable vehicles in the last
quarter of 2014 fell to 24,548 from 26,607 in the final quarter
of 2013, a nearly 8 percent drop, figures from the European
Automobile Manufacturers' Association revealed on Wednesday.
Over the whole year, provisional figures showed a nearly 37
percent increase.
Industry analysts caution that the market is so small, it is
difficult to declare a clear trend and say that in Europe high
taxes on motor fuel deadened the impact of the oil price fall in
the second half of 2014.
Average fuel taxes in the European Union are 48-55 percent,
according to industry figures, compared with 14-17 percent in
the United States.
European policymakers, meanwhile, plan more regulatory
incentives as they seek to cut dependency on imported fossil
fuel and to limit carbon emissions. Electric vehicles are an
environmental solution provided they use renewable power.
"Some people think that the recent decrease in oil prices
will have a negative impact on electric cars. Personally, I am
convinced that this will not be the case," EU Climate Action and
Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said.
"New targets will trigger innovation and investments," he
told a Brussels conference.
Eurelectric, which represents utilities such as E.ON
and RWE, is among those to have written to
all the EU commissioners, urging action to promote transport
electrification.
Laszlo Varro, head of the gas, coal and power markets
division of the International Energy Agency (IEA), predicted
that "the overwhelming majority of renewable projects will
remain in place," but that the oil price fall will have "a
measurable impact" on hybrid and electric vehicles and on
efficiency.
Drivers of conventional vehicles are likely to travel longer
distances now fuel is cheaper. The U.S. government's Energy
Information Administration in late January reported a 4.2
percent rise in U.S. petroleum product demand compared to the
same four-week period a year earlier.
In Europe, overall oil demand in the final quarter of 2014
fell 2 percent compared with the previous year, IEA figures
show.
The biofuel industry is at least as fragile as the electric
vehicle market after EU policy U-turns in response to research
that revealed the limitations of a first generation of biofuels.
More sophisticated biofuels made from waste are genuinely
environmental, but cost far more than conventional fuel.
But even biofuel has powerful backers, such as aircraft
maker Boeing, which is counting on it to meet a pledge to
reduce aviation emissions.
"Lower petroleum prices do not change the rationale to
develop sustainable aviation biofuel, which is clearly the right
thing to do for the environment and business," said Julie
Felgar, a managing director at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
