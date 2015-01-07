(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 7 Prices received by oil producers
in North Dakota's Williston Basin have averaged less than $34
per barrel so far this month, according to the list of posted
prices issued by Plains Marketing.
Prices have fallen by almost two-thirds since June 2014,
when Plains posted an average price of nearly $92 per barrel for
Williston Sweet (www.paalp.com).
News reports in recent days have been full of stories about
WTI and Brent futures prices falling down through $50 but many
U.S. physical crude producers are receiving far less and would
be thrilled if they could get $50.
The recent decline has been almost as rapid and brutal as
the second half of 2008 and early 2009 when Williston prices
crashed from $116 in July 2008 to average less than $17 in
December (link.reuters.com/typ73w).
Williston prices are now lower than at any point since
January 2007, with the exception of a brief four-month period at
the depths of the financial crisis and recession between
November 2008 and February 2009.
In 2008-09, prices staged a substantial rebound fairly
quickly: by June 2009 the price of Williston Sweet was back
above $50.
But at the height of the financial crisis OPEC, led by Saudi
Arabia, slashed its collective production allocations by almost
4 million barrels per day in a bid to rebalance the market and
defend prices.
The difference this time is that OPEC is determined to
maintain output and force U.S. shale producers to cut back.
Given the price war, prices could remain lower for longer
this time until someone succumbs to the war of attrition.
But the downturn in oil demand was also much worse in
2008-9, when most of the advanced economies had stopped growing
and fallen into recession, which suggests the need for
production cuts is smaller.
Even the relatively short-lived collapse in oil prices
during 2008-9 was enough to produce a flattening in the
otherwise upward trend of North Dakota's oil production (link.reuters.com/zyp73w).
In any event, past experience strongly suggests extreme
prices, like the average $117 per barrel posted in June 2008 or
the $17 posted in December 2008, tend be relatively short-lived
phenomena, followed by a partial correction (link.reuters.com/ryp73w).
With Williston Sweet prices now below every reported
estimate for the cost of production, there is a good probability
some sort of rebound in the next 2-3 months.
