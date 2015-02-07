LONDON Feb 7 Oil's dramatic price fall since
mid-2014 cannot be explained by changes in production and
consumption alone, with hedging and energy firms' high debt
levels also playing a part, the Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) said on Saturday.
The BIS compared oil's recent fall, which saw prices
collapse to below $50 a barrel from levels of above $100, with
declines in 1996 and 2006 and concluded that unlike on previous
occasions, this time oil production has been close to
expectations and consumption was only slightly below forecasts.
"The steepness of the price decline and very large
day-to-day price changes are reminiscent of a financial asset,"
said the organisation, representing central banks around the
world.
While the recent OPEC decision not to cut production "has
been key to the fall", other factors could have exacerbated it,
the BIS said. These included increased indebtedness in the oil
sector in recent years.
The Basel-based organisation said this greater debt burden
may have had an influence on the oil market itself.
"Against this background of high debt, a fall in the price
of oil weakens the balance sheets of producers and tightens
credit conditions, potentially exacerbating the price drop as a
result of sales of oil assets," it said.
The BIS said reduced cash flows as a result of a lower oil
price heightened the risk of firms being unable to meet interest
payments and this could lead them to continue pumping oil to
maintain cash flows, delaying a reduction in supply.
This may be a particular factor in emerging markets where a
stronger dollar would hit indebted companies even harder.
An increased reliance by oil producers on swap dealers as
counterparties for their hedging since 2010 may also have played
a part. Dealers may "at times of heightened volatility and
balance sheet strain for leveraged entities... become less
willing to sell protection to oil producers," the BIS said.
It said volatility in the oil price "suggests that dealers
may have behaved pro cyclically - cutting back positions
whenever financial conditions become more turbulent".
This in turn may have led producers wishing to hedge falling
revenues to turn to derivatives markets directly and could have
played a role in recent price moves, the BIS said.
