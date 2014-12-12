HOUSTON Dec 12 Banks are responding to tumbling
crude prices by trimming the value of oil reserves tied to
credit lines, possibly causing a cash crunch for some
highly-leveraged U.S. exploration and production firms.
With U.S. crude production still rising and the oil cartel
OPEC showing no willingness to cut output to curb global
oversupply, there is little to suggest that prices will rebound
soon from a 40 percent slide since June.
Lower reserve valuations would reduce the amount of credit
available. When banks next reassess loans, which they typically
do twice a year in October and April, smaller publicly traded
oil companies with heavy debt and largely used up credit lines
could see some financing dry up.
"They may be able to refinance debt. But I don't think
anybody is going to be able to add on significantly more debt,"
said Christian Ledoux, a senior portfolio manager at San
Antonio-based South Texas Money Management.
Tapping other sources of financing such as new equity issues
and asset sales has become harder for smaller companies given
their shares' underperformance against bigger peers.
For example, Goodrich Petroleum shares are down 75 percent,
compared with an 13 percent slide in shares of larger Devon
Energy Corp.
That could leave smaller firms at the mercy of costlier
financing from hedge funds and private equity investors.
Banks typically value reserves at around 80 percent of the
quote for benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude on the NYMEX
futures market, and most credit lines now appear out of whack.
According to Macquarie Tristone's quarterly survey of 39
energy lenders, the average price banks are using to value oil
reserves is about $77 a barrel. That is 120 percent of the NYMEX
price of around $64 per barrel.
"Assuming the banks want the same level of cushion they had
six months ago, you could see a scenario where banks start
cutting their price deck closer to $60," said Eli Kantor, oil
analyst with Canaccord Genuity.
So-called price decks are the prices for crude oil and
natural gas that banks, analysts and investors use to value
energy companies' reserves. Some banks change prices quarterly
or less frequently, while others adjust them monthly.
Kantor said dozens of smaller firms worth $3 billion or less
are more vulnerable than large oil and gas companies with
healthier balance sheets and less dependent on bank credit.
Leverage is one factor that could determine whether a
company will face a loan reset, analysts and bankers said.
A ratio of debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) of 4 or more indicates a company
has too much debt. Several smaller oil and gas firms fall into
that category, including Goodrich Petroleum Corp,
Quicksilver Resources Inc, Energy XXI Ltd and
Halcon Resources Corp.
Goodrich said this week it had enough liquidity under
present market conditions to fund its 2015 capital plan while
Energy XXI chief executive John Schiller said that the company
was cutting debt and costs.
"We need to bring some money in the door and preserve
liquidity," he told the Capital One energy conference.
Halcon managed to negotiate an increase in its borrowing
base in October when oil prices were 34 percent higher.
Quicksilver has hired a restructuring consultant to address its
liquidity issues, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
None of the companies responded to requests for comment.
SO FAR, SO GOOD?
Banks have only made minor loan adjustments in October when
oil was still trading around $85 per barrel, but after a further
slide more substantial cuts are due by April and some lenders
are already re-negotiating loan terms.
Dan Ellinor, chief operating officer of big energy lender
BOK Financial Corp in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said his bank
adjusted prices used to value reserves each month.
"Our price deck is tied to the market and we set our price
deck every month," he said, noting the banks of oil and gas
clients were well hedged through the first half of 2015 and
clients had not tapped 46 percent of available credit.
BOK's Ellinor said there could be some fallout for oil and
gas firms in the second half of next year when their cash flow
is no longer protected by hedges.
Companies which have a bank line, and substantial amounts of
mezzanine and bond debt were most at risk, he said.
Some banks are already working with their clients to
renegotiate terms. Oil producer Denbury Resources Inc on
Wednesday announced a new $3.5 billion credit line.
Some hedge funds are waiting in the wings to offer costlier
alternative financing to companies, while private equity firms
also see an opportunity.
"This is an environment that private equity thrives in,"
said Carl Tricoli, managing partner at Denham Capital in
Houston. "The public equity markets are shut down, the public
debt markets are shut down and companies' cash flows are going
to be less, so they are going to need capital from somewhere."
In all likelihood oil and gas companies owned by private
equity firms will be eager to strike drilling deals with
publicly traded oil firms running short of cash needed for new
wells, said Tricoli.
