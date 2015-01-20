(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 20 For a decade, high and rising
prices have created a strong incentive to use oil-derived fuels
more sparingly.
By the end of 2012, efficiency improvements, substitution,
and changes in behaviour had cut oil consumption in the advanced
economies by 8 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with the
pre-2005 trend, according to James Hamilton at the University of
California ("The changing face of world oil markets" July 2014).
Today, consumption of petroleum products in the United
States is 1.8 million b/d (9 percent) lower than it was in 2005,
even though the population has increased by 23 million and real
economic output is up almost 14 percent since then, according to
U.S. government data.
Fuel consumption has fallen in every category of fuel from
gasoline used in passenger vehicles and diesel used in trucks
and trains to jet fuel used by aircraft and the heavy fuel oil
used in ships and heating systems.
Efficiency and substitution have been just as important as
the shale revolution in shifting the oil market from shortage to
surplus and pushing prices lower.
But now some of those efficiency gains are under threat as
the plunge in oil prices blunts the incentives to use oil
wisely.
Lower prices will not reverse all the reduction in
consumption that has occurred in the advanced economies since
2005. Nonetheless, they could slow the rate of future efficiency
improvements and encourage more fuel use if prices stay low
enough for long enough.
FOCUS ON FUEL BILLS
As a result of the quadrupling of oil prices between 2002
and 2012, fuel became the largest operating cost for airlines,
railroads, shipping companies and trucking firms as well as
private motorists.
Fuel saving became deeply ingrained in every aspect of the
transport system to an extent that few outsiders realise.
Consumers in the United States and elsewhere purchased
smaller and more fuel-efficient vehicles and reduced the number
of miles travelled to reduce spending on fuel.
The average weight of new passenger vehicles sold in the
United States has been basically flat since 2004 after almost
two decades in which vehicles had become almost 30 percent
heavier.
Fuel economy has increased by 25 percent from 19 to 24 miles
per gallon since 2004, according to the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency.
And the number of miles driven peaked in 2007 and was still
almost 3 percent lower in 2012, the longest and most sustained
drop since World War Two, according to the Federal Highway
Administration.
But it is not just private motorists that have been forced
to economise on fuel. Refuse collectors and transit fleet
operators have switched from diesel to natural gas to cut
running costs.
Trucking firms cut their fuel bills by improving route
planning to reduce empty backhauls and partial truckloads as
well as cutting speeds and ordering drivers to switch off
engines and plug into fixed power supplies at truck stops.
SLOWING DOWN
Some of the most dramatic fuel savings have come from the
airline industry. Fuel consumption per passenger-mile has fallen
at an average annual rate of 2.3 percent since 1991.
In the 1990s, most of the improvements came from newer and
more fuel efficient planes. In the 2000s, however, most of the
increase in efficiency has come from operating practices.
Airlines have rationalised their route networks to reduce
the number of empty seats: seat occupancy rose from 76 percent
in 2004 to 83 percent in 2013.
Aircraft fly slower to reduce fuel consumption: average
ground speed of seven major U.S. airlines decreased by 1.1
percent between 2004 and 2011.
And the total loaded weight of aircraft has been cut by
10-15 percent by reducing the amount of excess fuel, water and
other items carried on board.
The same focus on fuel efficiency has been evident in
maritime shipping as container shipping lines and especially oil
tanker operators have resorted to "slow steaming" to cut their
fuel bills.
Modern container vessels are designed to travel at around 25
nautical miles per hour (knots) while modern oil tankers are
intended to travel at around 15 knots.
But the faster the vessel moves through the water, the
greater the friction on the hull and the wave resistance,
meaning that more power is needed and more fuel consumed.
By cutting the average sailing speed of a modern Very Large
Crude Carrier (VLCC) just 3 percent the amount of fuel consumed
can be reduced by more than 9 percent.
For a large container ship, cutting speed from 25 to 21
knots can cut power requirements and fuel bills by as much as 50
percent.
More than 45 percent of container operators and over 75
percent of oil tanker and dry bulk fleet operators reported
using slow steaming in a 2011 survey conducted MAN Diesel, which
makes the giant engines used in three quarters of the world's
merchant ships.
By travelling more slowly, more container ships and oil
tankers were needed to carry the same volume of cargo and
customers had to wait longer for deliveries. Capital costs for
the ships were higher while operating costs were lower.
But both shipping companies and customers favoured the
trade-off to cut fuel bills, according to MAN Diesel ("Slow
steaming practices in the global shipping industry" 2012).
CHEAPER FUEL
If crude oil prices settle around $75 per barrel over the
next three years, in line with estimates for the breakeven
prices needed by North American shale producers, fuel costs for
trucking firms, airlines and shipping operators would be around
30 percent lower than over the 2011-2013 period.
It seems reasonable to assume cheaper fuel would blunt if
not reverse the push for greater efficiency in the transport
industry. After all, it has happened before when oil prices
fell.
The average weight of new vehicles sold in the United States
fell from 4,000 pounds to just 3,200 between 1975 and 1987, but
then crept up again to 4,100 by 2004 as years of low oil prices
encouraged customers to buy bigger cars, light trucks and
sport-utility vehicles.
Fuel economy, which had improved from 13 miles per gallon in
1975 to almost 22 miles per gallon in 1988, fell back to just 19
mpg in 2004.
There are already signs U.S. consumers have started to buy
larger, heavier and less fuel-efficient vehicles again as
gasoline prices have tumbled since June 2014.
For trucking operators, airlines and shipping firms the
lessons in fuel efficiency learned over the last decade will not
be so easily forgotten.
But there too, the trade-off between capital and operating
costs is shifting. If fuel prices remain low enough for long
enough, the pressure for fuel savings will wane.
Trucks, aircraft and ships will start to travel faster
again, with more partial loads, and aggregate fuel consumption
will increase. It is after all what happened during the 1990s.
CLIMATE CHANGE
There is, however, one crucial respect in which the current
slump in fuel prices is different from the 1980s and 1990s.
In the 1980s, the pressure for fuel efficiency and
substitution was driven almost exclusively by the need to
dependence on expensive oil imports. In the 2000s, fuel
efficiency is being spurred by concerns about climate change as
well.
Pressure to reduce fuel use to combat global warming will
not evaporate even if oil prices trade in a lower range over the
next few years.
Some of the improvements in fuel efficiency have been
hard-coded into legislation and regulations (eg vehicle fuel
economy standards in the United States) and will not be readily
reversed.
In that sense, much of the oil consumption which has been
lost since 2005 is gone forever. But if prices remain lower for
long enough, slower efficiency improvements and increased
consumption are one way lower prices will rebalance the oil
market between 2015 and 2017.
(Editing by David Evans)