* Minister makes comments in interview with The National
daily
* Says prices could recover if non-OPEC producers "act
rationally"
* Says UAE will not panic over low prices
(Adds comment, background)
DUBAI, Jan 7 Oil market oversupply may last
months or even years, but prices could recover if non-OPEC
producers "act rationally", the United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil
minister said in remarks published on Wednesday.
The comment by Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei in an
interview with The National daily echoed recent calls by core
Gulf Arab OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia that non-OPEC
producers should curb planned increases in output to help prop
up sagging prices.
"We are experiencing an obvious oversupply in the market
that needs time to be absorbed," he was quoted as saying.
"Depending on the actual production growth from non-OPEC
countries, this problem could take months or years. If they act
rationally, we can see positive corrections during 2015."
Mazrouei also said the UAE would not panic over low prices
and the market would eventually stabilise itself, adding that
low prices would not delay the country's plans to boost its
output capacity to 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017.
"We have dealt with such fluctuation in the past and we will
not panic this time. There is a world demand increase on crude
oil and especially our crude and we believe the market will
stabilise itself eventually," he was quoted as saying.
OPEC's decision in November not to cut its output "was
supported by all members including the UAE and we are confident
on the strategic nature of such a decision," he said. "OPEC was
not part of the oversupply and shall not be blamed if other non-
OPEC countries oversupply the market."
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Michael Perry and
Joseph Radford)